Cash only? In Germany, this is still common practice, while in America, people instinctively pull out their card. Vacationers are expressing their shock online.

Munich – In addition to a thrilling football festival, the 2024 European Championships are also a window into our country’s society. For four weeks, the eyes of the world will be on Germany, millions of people will be visiting. Their verdict: devastating to stunned. Especially with the Many visitors are critical of Deutsche Bahn and its (un)punctualityBut the inadequate digitalization is also the target of ridicule in social media.

A man from the USA, who recently spent a few days here, is also shocked by the level of development in Germany. “What the hell has happened to this country?” he writes on X – an admittedly friendly translation from the English original.

Americans shocked by conditions in Germany – “Clinics actually still communicate via fax”

However, the American did not fly halfway around the world to watch the European football showdown live. He said he was visiting his daughter, who was doing an internship in Germany. “She told me that German clinics and hospitals actually still communicate with each other via fax machines,” he wrote.

For anyone who hasn’t yet been able to read his dismay in his lines, he also uploads a snapshot that he probably took during his visit. You can see a logo, presumably from a store, that tells customers not to accept card payments. Neither debit nor credit cards. “CASH ONLY,” it says unequivocally.

Clearly a culture shock for Americans, who pull out the plastic piece at almost every opportunity. “I’m not sure if anyone at home would care if I paid for two pieces of strawberry cake with a credit card,” writes the man, who, according to his own LinkedIn profile, studied at the renowned Harvard University. If he came up with the idea of ​​paying for each beer individually with the card after an extended visit to a pub in Germany, he would probably get into trouble with the landlord. A football fan from Latvia also recently discovered this, even though Munich was named the “most digital” city in Germany in 2023.

Users share frustration: “It’s driving me crazy”

The American is not alone in his harsh judgment. Similar sentiments are heard not only from international football fans, but also from his post. Germany is the only European country in which he regularly has problems paying, writes a man from the United Kingdom. “It drives me crazy,” he says.

A user from Poland agrees: “Even farmers who sell their fruit and vegetables on the side of the road have machines at home that allow card payments. While many restaurants in Berlin only accept cash.” A fellow countryman of the Harvard graduate writes that many of his customers only have fax machines because their business partners in Germany demand receipts by fax. “The country is really stuck in the early 90s,” replies the X-user.

For a user who identifies himself as German, it is surprising that not even the café near Neuschwanstein accepts card payments. The Bavarian castle is one of the most popular tourist hotspots – even for Americans.

Cash payments, fax machines and even the mobile phone network failed

Probably spurred on by the many comments, the American launched another slanderous attack. His daughter told him that there was no cell phone reception at a train station in Berlin. “Her train was cancelled and the 3G connection wasn’t even good enough to book a new connection. Third world country.”

However, some users also took a stand in the comments section for fax machines and cash habits in Germany. “In fact, it is still used so much, especially in our hospitals, because of the strict data protection laws. The fax is still the safest way to communicate – and yes, that surprised me too.”

The According to the Frankfurter Rundschau at least recently switched back to fax after a hacker attack had brought their IT systems to a standstill. And according to the digital association Bitkom, 82 percent of companies across Germany still use fax machines – “because it is simply unavoidable when communicating with authorities,” as Bitkom boss Daniil Heinze explains. However, nothing is happening in terms of digitization: at the beginning of 2024, doctors’ offices switched to e-prescriptions. (rku)