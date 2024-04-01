In addition to his mansion valued at around US$25,000,000, Edwin, 30, also bought a US$4,000,000 house in his hometown of Altadena. And not only that, also He acquired a luxury car, a Porsche valued at about US$250,000. His new fortune has also brought disadvantages, now he fears for his safety, so he goes nowhere but at least three bodyguards.
The lucky winner's new life could be due to more than just a stroke of luck. According to Mark Glickman, a senior lecturer at Harvard University, Edwin Castro probably followed a strategy to have obtained the jackpot and not have to share the money with someone else who had a ticket with the same combination.
According to what the professor told the media The Sun, the strategy consists of selecting strictly random numbers when playing Powerball instead of various pattern options suggested by mathematicians and other people who advise on how to win the lottery.
In the opinion of him, also an expert in statistics, Number patterns when playing the lottery do not provide an advantage, as they are often discovered by other people, which means that they will also use them and, if they are winners, they must share the winnings with someone else. The specialist detailed: “if you end up selecting a bunch of numbers that are similar to other people's, then if you win, you will end up splitting the prize with everyone else.”
In that sense, The recommendation when playing the lottery is to make sure you choose a set of numbers that others are unlikely to select.. That is, do not opt for a pattern. However, Glickman clarified that statistically there was no way for Castro to obtain an advantage regarding the probabilities of matching the winning numbers, this trick only served to avoid having to share the money.
Another tip if you have the desire to win the lottery is to play frequently, just as Castro did considering that, in most cases, he will simply lose his money.
Tips to win the lottery according to ChatGPT
ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence points out that Winning the lottery is a matter of luck because the numbers are chosen at random. Emphasize that the chances of winning a major prize are quite low. However, there are a number of tips it provides to maximize your chances of winning:
- The more tickets you buy, the better your chances of winning.
- If you choose higher numbers you are less likely to have to share the prize if you win.
- Participate in drawings with smaller pools that tend to have less interest.
- Playing as a group will allow you to buy more tickets without spending as much.
- Let the machine generate the numbers randomly.
- Do your research before you play. Some lotteries have better odds than others.
