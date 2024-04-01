We have all dreamed of winning the lottery. Having the possibility of making all our financial dreams come true, effortlessly and from one moment to the next. But this is a game of chance and the odds of winning a million-dollar prize are quite low. Although, according to one aspect at Harvard, Yes, there are techniques that can be followed, just as Edwin Castro did, the historic winner of a Powerball prize for more than US$2,000,000,000.

Last November Castro was the only winner of a jackpot prize of US$2,040,000,000. Having decided that he wanted the prize in a lump sum payment, in February he finally received a whopping US$997,600,000. Of course, his life hasn't been the same, and now He spends his days in a mansion located in the Hollywood hills next to stars of the film industry and music.

In addition to his mansion valued at around US$25,000,000, Edwin, 30, also bought a US$4,000,000 house in his hometown of Altadena. And not only that, also He acquired a luxury car, a Porsche valued at about US$250,000. His new fortune has also brought disadvantages, now he fears for his safety, so he goes nowhere but at least three bodyguards.

The lucky winner's new life could be due to more than just a stroke of luck. According to Mark Glickman, a senior lecturer at Harvard University, Edwin Castro probably followed a strategy to have obtained the jackpot and not have to share the money with someone else who had a ticket with the same combination.

According to what the professor told the media The Sun, the strategy consists of selecting strictly random numbers when playing Powerball instead of various pattern options suggested by mathematicians and other people who advise on how to win the lottery.

In the opinion of him, also an expert in statistics, Number patterns when playing the lottery do not provide an advantage, as they are often discovered by other people, which means that they will also use them and, if they are winners, they must share the winnings with someone else. The specialist detailed: “if you end up selecting a bunch of numbers that are similar to other people's, then if you win, you will end up splitting the prize with everyone else.”

In that sense, The recommendation when playing the lottery is to make sure you choose a set of numbers that others are unlikely to select.. That is, do not opt ​​for a pattern. However, Glickman clarified that statistically there was no way for Castro to obtain an advantage regarding the probabilities of matching the winning numbers, this trick only served to avoid having to share the money.

Another tip if you have the desire to win the lottery is to play frequently, just as Castro did considering that, in most cases, he will simply lose his money.

