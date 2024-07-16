Project Zero, the educational innovation laboratory of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, is launching, together with the Faculty of Education of the private Camilo José Cela University in Madrid, a program that will try to describe and understand what is happening in its network of schools throughout Spain. In these schools they try to generate curiosity, a sense of belonging and fun in their students through their interaction with what surrounds them, whether it is a day center, a mechanical workshop or a greenhouse; and their intention is to integrate these experiences into their school curriculum. “It is a collaborative project with the UCJC, not invasive. It is not that the laboratory formulates questions and tests them in these schools,” reasons the American Daniel Wilson (Waterville, Maine; 1969), director of Project Zero until 2023, and Today at the head of this program, called Learning Outside-In.

Project Zero has 49 active projects around the world, but only this one is in Spain. Wilson gave an interview to EL PAÍS in which he mixed Spanish (he lived in Colombia) and English during one of his visits to SEK schools in Madrid, Vigo and Almería, which will last three years.

Ask. Has the pandemic changed education that much?

Answer. It has exacerbated many challenges. Learning loss is a concern, of course, but equally critical and perhaps even more complex is the issue of well-being. [emocional]. Before, frankly, schools were paying more attention to well-being. It’s a challenge that we’re probably not going to fully understand. I think the pandemic is going to have an impact for 15 or 20 years, it’s going to take time to recover because it’s a unique disruption of this magnitude.

P. Does it only affect students?

R. To everyone. When schools closed, teachers, families, everyone, we had to change. And when they reopened, some schools and educators questioned whether we should go back to normal. Some schools in Spain changed their practices, and when they shared some of those changes, I was very interested. And then they invited me to start this project, which looks at ways for schools to support well-being. They do this through exploration, learning outside the classroom, in communities, and reconnecting with society.

The teachers thought: we can learn something in our community, why be in the classroom?

P. How?

R. When the pandemic hit, some of these schools chose to look for places in the community where they could learn — a mechanic’s shop, a museum — and created a curriculum based on their community. And then, when they were allowed to come back, many teachers and families said, “Actually, going out was really interesting. If we can learn something in our community, why be in the classroom?” Last fall I was visiting a school, SEK-Santa Isabel in Madrid’s Barrio de las Letras, that wants to develop the empathy skills of its sixth-grade students. They’ve established a relationship with a day center and visit the older students regularly. It’s nice to see how sixth-grade students are making friends. [12 años] with older people in his community. Seeing how an old man trusts a young man so much that he shows him his work of art and the young man feels proud in front of his friends.

P. Do children need to continue memorizing or are experiences like this project enough? Should we continue with homework?

R. We should have a really critical debate about what homework means, although of course some memory training is required. We need to rethink homework so that it has a practical purpose. If we don’t have answer in practice, it is difficult to learn. Whether it is spelling or the theory of relativity.

P. To propose a curriculum like the one they propose, the complicity and commitment of the community is needed.

R. Absolutely. If we continue to isolate learning from what life is, it will be disastrous. We need to reintegrate learning into life.

We want to be able to visit schools where the project is implemented.

P. In El Elejido (Almería) they work in a very different way.

R. Yes. Instead of learning science in the classroom, they spend time in greenhouses. It’s not a field trip, it’s meant to be educational.

Daniel Wilson at SEK-Santa Isabel School in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

P. Your project is very similar to service-learning [un grupo de estudiantes trabaja para su comunidad, por ejemplo montando una huerta vecinal, y aprende durante el proceso].

R. In some schools they have this service learning; children, for example, help older people to use mobile phones or YouTube… The way of learning is not new, but it is changing a bit now. Schools are having mini learning sequences and they are integrating them into the curriculum. They will come back to the same place again, but with different questions. And the environment and the people will change and I think it is very interesting for them to see that process.

P. How are you going to expand your project?

R. The idea is to launch free resources with cases and examples. We also want to be able to visit schools where the project is being implemented or organise workshops. What we have to do is put schools in contact, so that they get to know each other. Changes do not happen without human relations.

P. In Spain, the use of technology in the classroom is rarely discussed. Is it used in this project?

R. It is very typical for students to use technology in these experiences. For example, to take a picture that illustrates that they are in the right place. They are an instrument to share what you have done, for example the other day the children of Vigo in the middle of a forest used the ipad. I know that this is an ethical and cultural debate that is taking place in many places, there is an alarm. My fellow experts say that we will not see the effects of screens on cognitive development for five or ten years. There is no standard solution, we are a diverse world.

