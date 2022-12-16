Harvard University announced on Thursday (15.Dec.2022) that its new president will be Claudine Gay, 52 years old. She was director of the FAS (College of Arts and Sciences) at the American educational institution. She will be the 1st black leader and the 2nd woman to hold the position.

Claudine Gay succeeds Lawrence S. Bacow. She will take over on July 1, 2023. The post is equivalent to that of dean in Brazilian universities.

When Gay takes office, the US Supreme Court will review the admissions process on racial grounds. In January, the Court accepted the request for a lawsuit filed in 2014 by activist Edward Blum, leader of the movement 🇧🇷Students For Fair Admissions🇧🇷 against Harvard and the UNC (University of North Carolina).

The group considers the join policy “unfair, unnecessary and unconstitutional”🇧🇷 If the Court upholds the request, the university could be forced to revise its admissions processes that bolstered the enrollment of black and Hispanic students.

WHO IS CLAUDINE GAY

Claudine Gay is the daughter of Haitian immigrants. She received her BA in Economics from Stanford University in 1992. She received the Anna Laura Myers Award for Best Undergraduate Thesis.

In 1998, he finished his PhD (equivalent to a doctorate) at Harvard. She won the Toppan award for best dissertation in political science.

Afterwards, Gay worked at Stanford as a professor. In 2006, she was hired by Harvard. A year later, she took on a faculty position in African and African American Studies.

Since 2018, Claudine Gay has been the director of FAS. The institute brings together courses in biological sciences, physics, engineering, social sciences, humanities and arts.

HARVARD UNIVERSITY

Harvard was founded in 1636 and became one of the most renowned universities in the world🇧🇷 At the ranking in best universities in the world from 2022, from US News & World Reportthe institution of higher education is in 1st place.

The US university has a endowment fund (perpetual reserve fund). In 2022, has arrived to US$ 50.9 billion (equivalent to R$ 268.1 billion at current quotations).