An astrophysicist from Harvard is certain: There are aliens. He has enough evidence that other living beings are also outside our world.

An astrophysicist wants to prove: An alien satellite has been sighted 15 million miles from our world.

Abraham Loeb headed the astronomy department at Harvard from 2011 to 2020.

The astrophysicist’s new book was published on January 26th.

Cambridge / USA – No, this is not the latest script for a science fiction film. This is a discovery and a thesis that a Harvard astrophysicist has set up. An object flies through our solar system. It’s probably not a comet or asteroid – at least some scientists agree on that. Astrophysicist Abraham Loeb however, one thing is certain: it is supposed to be an alien probe, reports forbes.com.

Alien object spotted in space: photo should prove thesis

in the October 2017 the alien object has already been spotted, since then the topic has repeatedly raised questions, including discussions about other possible theses. It was discovered by the physicist Robert Weryk. Abraham Loeb, Harvard University astrophysicist, directed the Astronomy Department from 2011 to 2020. Meanwhile, the presumed alien object also has a name: “Oumuamua“. Three years ago Loeb and his colleague Smuel Bialy caused a stir for the first time. In a scientific essay, the astrophysicist wrote: “Oumuamua could be a fully functional probe that was intentionally sent close to Earth by an extraterrestrial civilization,” as forbes.com reported.

Alien object “Oumuamua”: astrophysicist Abraham Loeb publishes new book

At the January 26, 2021 Abraham Loeb brings another book on the market. On 222 pages, the astrophysicist wants to continue, among other things, on “Oumuamua“, Pull the reader under its spell and maybe convince them that it is the found object from 2017, an alien probe. How forbes.com continues to report, Loeb said even before the publication of his book: “Everyone who studied the data agrees on one conclusion: This visitor was compared to every other object, that astronomers have ever studied, exotic. The hypotheses that are offered to explain all the observed peculiarities of the object are also exotic, ”the 59-year-old astrophysicist told his critics.

