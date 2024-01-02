After just over six months in office, Claudine Gay, the dean of Harvard University, a prestigious private higher education institution in the United States, resigned this Tuesday (2).

In an open letter, she said she made the decision “with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard,” explaining that “it has become clear that it is best for Harvard that I resign so that our community can navigate this time of extraordinary challenge.” , focusing on the institution rather than any individual.”

She faced accusations of plagiarism and discontent from donors, congressmen and some faculty and student bodies over her handling of anti-Israel protests on campus since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

A month ago (December 9), Gay answered questions from parliamentarians at a hearing in the American House regarding the protests. “I have heard this unthinkable, irresponsible and hateful language on our campus, yes,” replied the dean when questioned by Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican from New York.

“Dr. Gay, at Harvard, calling for the genocide of the Jews violates the rules against bullying and harassment, yes or no?” asked Stefanik. “It could violate, depending on the context,” Gay responded. “What is the context?”, pressed the deputy. “When the target is an individual”, explained the dean. “It doesn’t depend on the context, the answer is yes and that’s why you should resign, these answers are all unacceptable,” Stefanik fired.

Black Representative Burgess Owens, Republican of Utah, accused Harvard and the two other universities represented by their respective presidents (MIT and the University of Pennsylvania) of resurrecting the racial segregation he grew up under in the 1960s.

“Harvard now has black-only, Hispanic-only, and gay-only graduation ceremonies. How does this bring us together, instead of separating us based on color, creed and other things?” Owens asked. “I oppose segregation,” Gay responded. “I’m also opposed, but it’s happening on your campus,” countered the deputy.

Four days after participating in the hearing, Claudine Gay apologized in an interview with the student newspaper The Harvard Crimson. “I am really sorry. Words matter.”

Plagiarism reports

After the dean's participation, a series of accusations of plagiarism in her work emerged in the press, in vehicles such as The Washington Free Beacon.

A People's Gazette analyzed the content of the complaints. Gay made slight paraphrases of other authors' words, often without due credit. One of the themes with the loans was the history of the black movement in Brazil. Students who exhibit similar conduct are summarily expelled from Harvard.

Gay alleged in her letter that she was subjected to “personal attacks and threats spurred by racial animosity.” She was the first black dean in the institution's almost 400-year history.

Harvard's board of directors tried to shield the dean by concluding that the evidence of plagiarism was insufficient, but new complaints continued to be filed, with six new ones on Monday (1st) published for the Free Beacon. At least seven out of 17 of Claudine Gay's intellectual works present the problem.