Haruki Murakami (Kyoto, 74 years old), owner of a hypnotic prose with which he has created a particular universe in territories traversed by grief, loneliness, fantasy and the intimate, has finally obtained the Princess of Asturias Award for Literature which, like the Nobel Prize for Literature, has resisted him for many years despite being a great regular in all the pools. Born in Kyoto in 1949, the Japanese author is best known for novels like tokyo bluesKafka on the shore and 1Q84but also due to suffocating stories such as those collected in men without women or their particular manuals What I mean when I talk about running and What am I talking about when I talk about writing? In Spanish, practically all his work is published in Tusquets. This same publishing house plans to publish his new novel, recently launched in Japan, in the spring of 2024, with the title The city and its uncertain walls.

Elusive, little friend of festivals or interviews, but with outbreaks of a sociability as shocking as it is strange, such as when he went to a public institute in Galicia to collect an award that the students had given him, Murakami lives practically secluded in his house with whom he has been his wife for half a century. He ran a music venue with her —another of her great passions— until he devoted himself entirely to writing.

“Early in my writing career it occurred to me that I could build sentences as if I were playing an instrument and that idea hasn’t changed to this day. As I press the keys on the computer keyboard, I impose a certain rhythm on myself, I strive to find a suitable sound and resonance, ”he confesses in his writing manual.

And that own rhythm has grown in his fiction in such a contagious way for his readers that many of them have become fans such as a great popular musician can amass. His novels, generally long and with a strange internal fluidity of his own, which does not respond to canons, but to a very personal rhythm and cadence, are addictive to millions of readers around the world who await his news with a loyalty proven in more than of fifty languages.

In them, he has related the void that young people face in a Japanese society that excludes them from the most direct vitality and desire, that makes it difficult for them, that articulates physical and mental distances that are difficult to overcome; she has portrayed the abysses, anguish, the difficulty of love and heartbreak, sometimes bordering on the atmosphere of the dystopian, the unreal. And he has transferred to the world a total photograph of contemporary Japan that has prevailed over many other stories. Real or fictitious, we don’t know, but as literary truth it has the gift of authenticity.

If in any book he has transparently portrayed himself, beyond the mists and darkness that fill his work, it is in the two aforementioned manuals on what running means to him —he has run a marathon every year for decades since the 1940s and this book is essential for anyone who practices this sport—and what writing means to him. The two talk to each other. Let’s see.

In the first, What I mean when I talk about running, he describes the equation that defines the sport of the marathon and that he also transfers to literature: the one that forges the rhythm, the speed of the runner and the distance covered. He confesses that, when running, he uses the same trick as when writing a long novel: “I stop writing at the precise moment when I feel that I could continue writing.”

The writer, photographed in Tokyo in 2021. Eugene Hoshiko (AP/Lapresse)

In the second trial, What do I talk about when I talk about writing, he compares literature to a ring in which anyone who wants to can dare. It is about jumping into it and fighting. Dare to do it is easy, it is habitual. But only a few will resist in it, he tells us. Only some will win.

And he has won.

“The world is full of raw gemstones, as attractive as they are mysterious. Writers are endowed with enough eyesight to find such stones. With the right attitude you can pick and select as many of these rough stones as you like. Is there another profession that offers an opportunity as wonderful as this one? ”, She assures.

The seeker of precious stones that has been Murakami finally wins a prize that resisted him as the Nobel Prize for Literature. From year to year he used to go to the final, since he has had enough defenders to always be in the pools and the votes, but also detractors so as not to finish off. Until today.

“I don’t dream. Or I don’t remember dreams, but my literature is full of them; I imagine them. A friend of mine, a psychiatrist, used to tell me: ‘You write, you don’t have to dream,’ he recounted in 2019 to The weekly country in one of the few interviews he has given. Dream come true or not, this time luck has knocked on her door. Regarding the Nobel, he went so far as to say: “The Academy does not publish finalists. They are the editors’ speculations and they do not interest me. But the Dylan and Ishiguro awards made me happy because I value their work. Writing is like air to me. I enjoy the sheer pleasure and joy of writing; that is the purpose of my life. I’m happy with that. The rest is not so important.”

Important or not, this Wednesday Murakami has climbed a huge step. Who knows if one day the next one will rise.

