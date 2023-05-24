The developers of Giraffes and Annika, mimina atelierhave announced a new title called Haruka: Beyond the Stars. It is a sci-fi action RPG in development for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).

Haruka: Beyond the Stars tells the intergalactic adventures of the protagonist, Yuukiand a mysterious girl named Miiya. We will leave on board a spaceship to explore unique planets and enjoy an exciting anime-style adventure.

In the distant future, humanity is preparing to face its twilight. After having explored every corner of the universe, men have stopped progressing: their lifestyle now depends on the energy capsules, a legacy of the past. Yuuki he is a boy who lives in the Spica villagea basis for receiving the Energy Capsules from the lunar ruins. One evening she meets Miiya, a mysterious girl crashed due to a spaceship malfunction. Their meeting begins an intergalactic journey in search of Yuuki’s father, who has left for space to unravel the mystery of humanity’s decline!

Its launch window is set for 2025. We can see the announcement trailer below.

Haruka: Beyond the Stars – Announce Trailer

Source: mimina atelier Street Gematsu