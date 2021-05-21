Sense or nonsense: There have been arguments about Hartz IV sanctions for years. Now the debate is gaining momentum. Because every second reduction in the standard rate seems illegal.

Hamburg / Berlin – a missed appointment at the job agency, stoic ignoring of job offers: every year tens of thousands of Hartz IV recipients are punished with cuts in their basic security. But possibly wrongly. Because every second sanction imposed because of a lack of cooperation with the job center is said to be illegal. This is reported by the Gegen-hartz.de platform, citing a request from the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

With the response from the federal government, the debate about the meaning of the sanctions is gaining momentum. Left party and social organizations have long been calling for this measure to be abolished. So far, however, there has been no parliamentary majority for this. Above all, the Union is blocking reform in the federal government. Only the SPD recently signaled that it wanted to reform the Hartz IV laws.