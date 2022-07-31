Home page politics

Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner puts things off with a new relief package for 2023 – then the standard rates for basic security should also increase. (kreiszeitung.de-Montage) © Future Image/Imago/Fabian Sommer/dpa

The Hartz IV subsidy will be paid out in July 2022 – according to Lindner, the standard rates of basic security in the new relief package will then be adjusted in 2023.

Berlin – The call for new relief from the politics is getting louder and the majority of Germans are dissatisfied with what they have received so far in the relief package. But although the CSU, the left and also the Greens and the SPD have already called for new financial aid for the citizens, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) puts Germany off with a new relief package to the coming year. In the train should also Rules of basic security be adjusted upwards in 2023.

But for one Bonus can get Hartz IV recipients look forward to very soon: Der Hartz IV subsidy of 200 euros should be paid out in early July.

Third relief package according to Lindner only in 2023 – but with higher Hartz IV standard rates

Prices have been increasing noticeably in almost all areas of German everyday life for weeks. That’s why Markus Söder demanded from the CSU already a new relief package, with which pensioners also receive the 300 euro energy flat rate should. Because the relief packages that have been approved this year are not enough for many people.

But Lindner does not want to put together a third relief package until next year, since “new budget funds are no longer available this year,” said the FDP politician business week and continued: “There will be another relief package in 2023. In any case, the standard rates of basic security will be adjusted upwards – that helps those who particularly need it.”

When is the Hartz IV bonus paid out? 200 euros subsidy for Hartz IV recipients end up in July on the account

In addition, the FDP boss emphasized that the measures of the relief packages that had already been decided, with the exception of the tank discount and the nine-euro ticket, had not yet arrived – which is correct. Because the energy flat rate, the child bonus and the Hartz IV subsidy from the relief package 2022 are still being paid out.

Recipients of social benefits can look forward to their bonus very soon. The 200 euro Hartz IV subsidy is expected to be paid out at the beginning of July 2022 together with the Hartz IV standard rate. This applies to all those who are entitled to unemployment benefit II or social benefit in July. Besides, he’s coming Corona bonus for Hartz IV recipients in July 2022.

But also people who receive unemployment benefit I in Germany obtain, do not go away empty-handed. As part of the relief package, you will also receive a one-off payment of 100 euros in July.

Financial aid from the 2022 relief package: “We should let it sink in first”

It is questionable whether the satisfaction of Germans and politicians will increase when the remaining payments from the 2022 relief package, such as the energy flat rate of 300 euros, make themselves felt. Nevertheless, Lindner is loud business week of the opinion: “A family of four, in which both parents work, is relieved with the EEG surcharge, child bonus and employee allowance alone with more than 1000 euros. It all comes first. We should let it sink in first.”