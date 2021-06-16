ofJens Kiffmeier shut down

Guarantee protection instead of Hartz IV: The Greens are pressing for a reform and want a standard rate without conditions. They set the wrong incentives for experts.

Berlin – The debate about reforming the Hartz IV system is picking up speed ahead of the general election. The Greens’ call for the sanctions to be abolished continues to attract criticism. From the point of view of economists, the introduction of an unconditional guarantee would drive too many people into the social hammock. The state would be perceived as a “carer in all situations”, which set false incentives and ultimately overwhelmed the social system, criticized Ulrich Walwei, Vice Director of the Federal Institute for Employment Research, opposite the news portal focus.de.

The Greens are campaigning with a clear promise: They want that Abolish the Hartz system* and replace it with a guarantee pension. The party only decided this last weekend at its digital party conference. In a first step, the ALG II standard rate of 50 euros* can be increased to around 500 euros. Then, in a second step, the sanctions that currently threaten many recipients if a job offer is rejected are to be abolished. But how realistic are these plans? You can find out here in a detailed report from 24hamburg.de*. * 24hamburg.de and Kreiszeitung.de are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.