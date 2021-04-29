Poor versus rich: Hartz IV recipients are particularly suffering from the Corona crisis. Olaf Scholz (SPD) is already warning of a social division – and calls for a new vaccination strategy.

Hamburg – Studies prove it: the poor and Hartz IV recipients suffer from a higher risk of corona infection than high earners. Against this background, SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz called on the cities and communities to act. It is advisable to use mobile vaccination teams to protect the population in socially deprived areas, the Vice Chancellor told the editorial network Germany (RND).

"Nobody benefits if the noble suburbs are vaccinated, but the pandemic continues to rage in the socially disadvantaged areas." Scholz also responded to an evaluation by the Hamburg Senate, according to which the residents of the Hanseatic city poorer eastern parts of the city have an above-average rate of Covid-19 diseases are affected.