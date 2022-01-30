Home page politics

divide

Will there soon be sanctions for Hartz IV recipients who are not vaccinated against Corona? Detlef Scheele thinks that’s possible. © Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Symbolbild

Are there sanctions for unvaccinated Hartz IV recipients? Should the general obligation to vaccinate come in Germany, the head of the employment agency considers this possible.

Berlin – The general obligation to vaccinate could be introduced in Germany and have far-reaching consequences for life. Detlef Scheele, Chairman of the Board of the Federal Employment Agency, is now promising that future effects on the labor market and Hartz IV would also be conceivable. Although the current situation is not yet up for discussion, a general obligation to vaccinate would mean that the job centers would have to check whether there could be severe sanctions for unvaccinated Hartz IV recipients. A blocking period on unemployment benefits would be possible. In this case, a blocking period would mean that a beneficiary could temporarily not be entitled to remuneration from the job center.

Lockdown period for unvaccinated? kreiszeitung.de reveals the effects that threaten job seekers.*

The general vaccination requirement for Germany is currently being discussed in an open debate in the Bundestag. While such a regulation finds many supporters among the members of the SPD, Greens and FDP, there are numerous politicians who sharply criticize it. One of the most prominent representatives in the traffic light ranks: Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP). However, the general obligation to vaccinate is also met with rejection by the population and regularly drives people onto the streets. *kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.