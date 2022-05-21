Home page politics

The Hartz IV bonus from the 2022 relief package has been officially decided since today. Who is entitled to the Corona grant and when to receive it.

Berlin – The Corona Pandemic and the Ukraine war put a tremendous strain on the German economy. This is reflected, among other things, in the rising food prices in the supermarket – and the heating, electricity and petrol costs are currently at an all-time high. In order to meet these financial burdens on Germans, the federal government has launched a relief package for 2022. This also includes the Corona bonus for recipients of social benefits, for which the green light was finally given today.

Relief package 2022: Hartz IV recipients receive a bonus of 200 euros – the subsidy has been doubled

The rising costs in everyday life are a major burden, especially for people on low incomes, even though the Bundestag has even decided to suspend the Hartz IV sanctions. Shopping in the supermarket is suddenly becoming significantly more expensive and many households are already having to pay more for heating and electricity. Since recipients of social benefits have to live on a fixed amount, which is 449 euros a month for a single person, the federal government takes action Hartz IV recipients under the arms – with an even higher subsidy than initially envisaged. The corona bonus of 200 euros has been officially decided since today.

Accordingly, recipients of social benefits receive a so-called one-off payment, which is made available by the state in addition to their Hartz IV standard rate. The bonus was initially 100 euros, but was surprisingly doubled at the end of March. Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil stated this loudly merkur.de with the following words: “The effects of the pandemic and the rising cost of living are hitting people who depend on government support particularly hard. We are therefore increasing the one-off payments for everyone who receives benefits from the social security systems to 200 euros to support people in this difficult situation.”

Hartz-4 bonus 2022: when recipients of social benefits will receive the subsidy from the relief package

but When can recipients of social benefits apply for the Hartz 4 bonus set? According to the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the one-time payment should be made in July 2022, an exact date was not given.

All recipients of unemployment benefit II (Hartz IV), basic security and social assistance benefit from the 200 euros Corona bonus. But people who receive unemployment benefit I should not go away empty-handed either. As part of the 2022 relief package, they will also receive a one-time payment of EUR 100 in July. According to the draft law, all those “who are entitled to unemployment benefit for at least one day in July 2022” are entitled to this.

Relief package 2022: In addition to the Hartz 4 bonus, there is a 9-euro ticket, a children’s bonus, an energy flat rate and a fuel discount

In addition to the Hartz IV bonus for recipients of social benefits, the federal government’s relief package also includes other grants and bonuses for German citizens. That counts for that 9-euro ticket for bus and train – this may even last until December is to be extended, which is currently threatened with a boycott by some federal states, as well as the child bonus and a tank discount. All employees who are subject to income tax can also expect an energy flat rate of 300 euros – to compensate for the exploding energy prices Germany to be able to compensate at least partially.