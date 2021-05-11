Despite the child bonus and one-off payment: Hartz IV recipients could pay dearly for the corona costs. Associations warn that they face a zero round in 2022.

Hamburg / Berlin – The Paritätische Wohlfahrtsverband has called for better help for Hartz IV recipients in the Corona crisis. The association reaffirmed the demand for an increase in the monthly standard rates to at least 600 euros and a pandemic surcharge of 100 euros per capita and month. It should simply not happen that the federal government “leaves the poor out in the rain again”, said General Manager Ulrich Schneider.

For months, an alliance of 36 associations and unions has been pushing for a significant increase in the standard rates. However, she had Federal Employment Agency recently sharply rejected the request*. But according to the parity, the standard rates do not cover needs and costs, especially since Hartz IV recipients are threatened with a zero round in the coming year.

Why many recipients of basic security could have less money in their wallets from 2022, find out here*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.