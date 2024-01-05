Home page World

From: Sina Koch

Press Split

In “Hartz und cordial” Jonas talks about his mother Simone. After he moves out, she can no longer afford her apartment in the Benz barracks. Now the office is stepping in:

Since 2016, viewers have been able to RTLZWEI see what everyday life looks like on the social margins of society. At “Hard and warm“ Families in the Benz barracks in Mannheim show their often difficult living situation. The residents often have to struggle with health problems, money worries and official stress. Simone knows these problems all too well!

Broadcast Hard and warm Channel RTLZWEI Filming location Mannheim Production company UFA SHOW & FACTUAL GmbH

“Hartz and cordial” on RTLZWEI: TV favorite Jonas is worried about his mother Simone

Right at the beginning of the new episodes “Hartz and warmly” from Mannheim, viewers get an insight into Simone’s financial situation. Jonas and Saskia's mother hasn't appeared in front of the “Hartz und cordial” camera for a long time. Nevertheless, in the new episodes, viewers will find out how the man from Mannheim is doing.

Son Jonas and his now ex-girlfriend Martina lived with his mother Simone before the “hard and warm” couple moved into their first apartment together. Simone is unemployed. The fact that the two of them moved out has consequences for the citizen's benefit recipient. “My mother will no longer receive any money from the state,” reveals Jonas in the social documentary on RTLZWEI.

Mourning in the Benz barracks: These “Hartz and warm” stars died during the broadcast View photo series

“Hartz and cordial” Simone threatens eviction – “didn’t give a damn”

In the new episodes “Hartz und cordial” Jonas explains why a lot has changed financially for Simone when he moves out: “My mother doesn’t get any more help. Because they said my mother didn't live there anymore and the apartment was too big. We've already tried calling the job center. I said that I would move out and that my mother would then need financial help.”

Jonas felt let down by the office: “Nobody cared about that. They didn't care at all. I don't know what will happen to the apartment now. I think the apartment is being evicted because my mother can't pay the rent.” So far, the security guard has paid most of the rent in the green block.

“Hartz and cordial” in the Benz barracks: Simone's citizen's allowance is canceled

Difficult times for the “Hartz and warm” cult resident: The office counted Jonas, Martina and Simone as a community of needs. Even though it's over now, Jonas feels responsible: “I have a good relationship with my mother. My mother is my sanctuary. The fact that I can’t help her now is one thing, but I would never leave her sitting on the street,” explains the man from Mannheim.

What happens next with Simone's living situation remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that she can rely on her son Jonas and that he will not let her down. The “hard and warm” resident Beate also has problems with the size of her apartment. Because of the sharp rise in food prices, she is reaching her financial limits. The social welfare recipient is finding it difficult to make ends meet. (sik)