More support for families: The government is planning an immediate surcharge and the introduction of basic child security. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Fast help in the crisis: The traffic light coalition grants families a child bonus. The one-off payment of 100 euros is intended to cushion the high energy costs.

Updated March 24, 2022 at 12:21 p.m: Because of the increased energy prices, the federal governments have now again promised to support the families. To cushion particular hardship, a one-time bonus should be paid out for each child as quickly as possible in addition to child benefit. This was announced by the heads of the traffic light coalition in Berlin. “We have to act,” said Greens leader Ricarda Lang. Accordingly, the child bonus of 100 euros is to be paid out via the family coffers. The bonus is then credited to the child allowance. The grant is part of a $13 billion relief package, the individual measures of which can be found in a detailed overview of kreiszeitung.de. For families it is already the second support service within a few weeks.

Hartz 4 and basic child security: who gets the child bonus from the relief package?

First report from January 19, 2022: Berlin – It is one of the major projects of the new traffic light government Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD)*: more social justice and opportunities in Germany. The Federal Ministry for Family Affairs is planning for this Anne Spiegel (Greens) the introduction of basic child security*. Until then, however, the SPD, Greens and FDP want to provide financial support for hundreds of thousands of children from underprivileged families. As the “Business Insider” reports, up to 25 euros should be paid immediately for children whose family receives Hartz IV, social assistance or a child allowance. The subsidy is currently being negotiated between the ministries of Spiegel, Hubertus Heil (SPD) and Christian Lindner (FDP).

Poverty in Germany at a record level – Hartz IV recipients receive a surcharge for energy costs

During the corona pandemic, poverty in Germany reached a new record level. In mid-December, the Paritätische Wohlfahrtsverband reported that around 13.4 million people in Germany lived below the poverty line in 2020 – this corresponds to a rate of 16.1 percent.

According to CEO Ulrich Schneider, there was no major tremor in the poverty statistics, but due to the current cost explosions among the Electricity prices and gas prices are causing more and more consumers to live in dire straits*. Low-income families are particularly affected, for example Get Hartz IV – for them and recipients of Hartz IV there is now also a surcharge for energy costs* announced.

Basic child security 2022: Immediate surcharge is intended to help affected families with Hartz IV

Already at the beginning of her term of office, Spiegel had announced that she would declare war on child poverty in Germany. With the Basic child security 2022* SPD, Greens and FDP plan to bundle previous financial support services such as child benefit and benefits for children in Hartz IV households. Until basic child security is introduced, an immediate surcharge for families of Hartz IV recipients should help. In December, Spiegel announced that the immediate surcharge would benefit around 2.7 million children and young people from low-income families.

As the “Business Insider” now reports, negotiations are currently under way on the immediate surcharge for households living on Hartz IV. It is unclear, for example, how high the support for families with Hartz IV or basic security will be. According to the information, Hubertus Heil’s Federal Ministry of Labor would have proposed a significantly lower payment.

In the conversation, ten euros are less. To combat poverty in Germany, the traffic light coalition also has other areas in mind, such as one further increase in the minimum wage* and a Adjustment of the earnings limit for mini jobs 2022*. Some changes were already introduced at the beginning of 2022.

Citizens’ income instead of Hartz IV: the government wants to enable social justice and participation

Another major project of the new government of Olaf Scholz (SPD) is the end of Hartz IV. Instead of Hartz IV, citizen income is to be introduced*, which should also ensure more social justice and participation.

Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) also sees this as an opportunity to get those affected out of long-term unemployment* pick up. “Wherever possible, we will use the new citizens’ allowance to get people out of need and put them to work,” the politician told the German Press Agency. The planned major reform of Hartz IV is to go into detailed preparation in the near future. *kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.