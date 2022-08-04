A.HERRANZ Madrid Thursday, August 4, 2022, 07:17



A mile and a half off the coast of Armintza (Basque Country), a floating laboratory measuring 8.5 meters in diameter and 7 meters high rises above the waters of the Bay of Biscay. A platform that allows testing of anchoring elements, studying the seabed, up to 65 meters deep or achieving greater resistance in materials to make them more durable, since it is estimated that the economic impact of corrosion is greater than 3%. of what is produced each year. Some calculations that do not usually include the individual consequences for safety or the environment that the deterioration of the materials has.

Harshlab, as this floating platform is called, is designed so that companies can assess what happens to the materials, components and equipment they use (for ships or offshore wind turbines, for example) when they are submerged, in the atmospheric zone (above water), in what is known as the splash zone, where the wave breaks, and on the seabed. “Although it is close to the coast, it is exposed to conditions that can be considered high seas,” says Pablo Benguria, project manager at Tecnalia – the company in charge of starting up the laboratory.

Despite its proximity to the coast, Harshlab can withstand waves of up to 12 and 13 meters in height



In fact, Harshlab supports up to waves of 12 and 13 meters in height. “This tests the lab and all the materials that are being examined.” So much so that in the first version of this laboratory, those responsible had to change the solar panels or some transmission systems when they failed due to these large waves.

Non-replicable conditions



Benguria assures that these laboratories are still very necessary to meet the challenge of making more resistant materials, because many of the marine conditions are not replicable in tests.

“The coatings continue to fail because the sea is a very aggressive environment,” he details. It is for several reasons. One of them is salinity; Another may be the impact that objects such as anchors, generators or chains receive from logs that may be in the sea, from other ships and from rocks.

“Think of a floating wind turbine that needs maintenance. A boat transports the workers and leans on the wind turbine so that people can disembark, but it damages the paint. Although in a climatic chamber in the laboratory the coatings last almost forever, when you take them to the sea, they fail. And not because the coating is bad, but because there are other forms of failure that have not been foreseen », he explains.

But, this is not the only problem, since the presence of living organisms (such as mussels) is another variable to take into account. “The growth of organisms on surfaces that are in the sea is also a pretty big problem, especially for elements that float,” says the person in charge of Tecnalia. These beings end up embedded in all kinds of surfaces and “anything that increases weight and friction involves greater fuel consumption”, which, together with the prohibition of using heavy metals, leads the naval industry to continue investigating how to avoid this problem and be more sustainable. “Improvements in these types of coatings are essential for anything that is floating,” he sums up. Benguria emphasizes that the growth of these living beings is one of the most difficult things to replicate in a laboratory in order to carry out resistance tests.

smart screws



In addition, and given that with this laboratory companies will be able to reliably predict how the different systems to be used in a marine environment will behave, for the research and development of new solutions and technologies for the offshore industry , which affects their safety and lengthens their life cycle, one of the challenges is to reduce the repair needs of, for example, offshore wind turbines. “Sometimes these parks are very far from the coast, so approaching them for maintenance operations is very expensive.” Something that could be reduced if some of the research being carried out at HarshLab comes to fruition, such as screws with built-in sensors that are capable of detecting when their pressure level is lower than recommended and thus send a notification to the support team.

The idea, furthermore, is that all this data that is being collected can be used to train artificial intelligence algorithms and, in a second stage, have digital twins in which these conditions can be replicated. In fact, it is expected that this laboratory will soon be connected to the Bimep submarine network, a test area in the open sea with connection to the network for the demonstration and validation of wave energy converters and floating wind platforms. Although at the moment the laboratory is independent in terms of power generation and in the transmission of the data it collects, it is expected that from 2023 it will be able to use the cable of this network for both tasks.

In addition, other uses are already being investigated, such as the installation of aquifers to study the behavior of cetaceans.