new Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was in the Modi cabinet today, resigned in protest against the bill related to agriculture. Shortly thereafter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh termed Kaur’s resignation as a gimmick and said that the Akali Dal is included in the NDA.

When reporters asked SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal questions about this, he said, “The decision of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to stay with the ruling NDA or not will be decided later in a party meeting.” .

We stand with the farmers and will do anything for them. Next course of action will be taken by our party for which there will be a meeting shortly: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal #AgricultureBill pic.twitter.com/GAKuzEn0gu – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

With this, he said that Shiromani Akali Dal is ready to sacrifice anyone for the welfare of farmers and their welfare. On the other hand, Hasimrat Kaur said, “I do not want to be part of the government that brought the bill related to agriculture without removing the apprehensions of the farmers.”

At the same time, two bills related to farmers were passed in the Lok Sabha amid protests. Members of Congress opposed this and walked out of the House. The two bills passed are the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services. Now it will be passed in Rajya Sabha. With this, the lower house has been adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow.

On the other hand, Congress has called Harsimrat Kaur’s resignation as a show. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Akali Dal should stand with truth moving beyond symbolic appearances. When the anti-farmer ordinance was passed in the cabinet, why did Harsimrat ji not protest? Why don’t you resign from Lok Sabha? Why does the Akali party not withdraw support from the Modi government? Not a trader, take the side of the farmer.

PM Modi’s tweet amid protests against agriculture-related bill and resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal