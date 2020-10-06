Bollywood is also not untouched by Corona’s havoc. After several actors are corona positive, it is now reported that Harshvardhan Rane has also been found to be corona positive. He has shared this information with fans on social media. In his note shared on Twitter, Harshvardhan said that he had complained of fever and abdominal pain after which he went to the hospital. He was found positive in the Corona test there.

Harshvardhan wrote in his note, ‘Hello dear people, I had fever and stomach ache, then I went to the hospital for advice. He said that it is a symptom of viral fever because the lungs are absolutely healthy and there are no symptoms. This apprehension had to be overcome by the normal Covid test. My Arogya Setu app is now saying that I am Kovid positive. Okay, I have to be in isolation for 10 days. There was good news for you guys, but it seems that now you will have to wait for 10 days. Let’s meet with good news and health. Don’t worry for me and don’t send me whatsapp university of treatment.

After this message from Harshvardhan, Sonu Sood, who was the co-star in his ‘Paltan’, wished to get well soon by messaging. Sonu wrote, ‘Corona ki aisi ki tasi bhai’.

Explain that earlier celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also found to be Corona positive. Apart from this, staff of many syllabus in Bollywood have also been found to be Corona positive.