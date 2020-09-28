In an IPL match played in Sharjah, on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals batsman Rahul Tewatia snatched the victory from the jaws of Kings XI Punjab, hitting five sixes in an over. Since then Tewatiya has been flooded with praise on social media. He was praised by all the celebrities of cricket.

In this sequence, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar trolled Harsha Bhogle in a tweet made on Rahul Teotia. In fact, Harsha wrote in his tweet, “Feeling for Teotia. But the team is losing.” After about an hour, Bhogle again tweeted in which he wrote, “He was almost defeated. Happy for him that he could bend the match.”

Sachin Tendulkar responded to this. He wrote, “Excellent Rajasthan Royals and Rahul Teotia. Who would have thought that the Rajasthan Royals would reach the target of 223 runs with three balls to spare? Harsha, maybe the field is shortened in the second innings.”

Well done @rajasthanroyals & @ rahultewatia02. Who would have imagined #RR chasing 223 with 3 balls to spare? Harsha, may be the ground got smaller in the second innings. 4 https://t.co/1F4XJ71RpW – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2020

It is worth mentioning that on the basis of Rahul Tewatiya’s innings with five sixes in an over, Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets to score a huge score by Mayank Agarwal’s century in Sharjah on Sunday, the biggest goal in the Indian Premier League. Broke his 12 year old record of achieving.

The Royals had a target of 224 runs in front. He needed 51 runs in the last three overs. Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls, four fours, seven sixes) and skipper Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls, seven fours, two sixes) were the ones in the pavilion to set a strong foundation for scoring big goals. Samson was named ‘man of the match’ for his brilliant innings.