The United States government expressed this Saturday its “profound disappointment” at the exoneration of the former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos, and accused the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador of violate a treaty by disclosing confidential information that the DEA American had shared him.

“We are deeply disappointed by Mexico’s decision to close its investigation“about Cienfuegos, and” to publicize information that was shared with Mexico in a confidential manner, “a senior source from the US Department of Justice told EFE.

He was referring to the decision of the Mexican government to publish this Friday the 748-page file that Washington gave him on Cienfuegos, a detailed report with thousands of telephone interceptions of drug bosses between 2015 and 2017.

There, reference is made to the protection that Cienfuegos gave to a drug cartel while he was Minister of Defense, during the presidency of Enrique Peña Nieto.

“This,” adds the source, “violates the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between Mexico and the United States, and questions whether Washington can continue to share information to support Mexico’s own criminal investigations “.

The case, a true political scandal, was further increased by the fact that the president Lopez Obrador got directly involved. Not only did he endorse the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office to exonerate Cienfuegos, but also said they had “manufactured tests”.

Cienfuegos was arrested in California in October last year and charged by U.S. prosecutors with work for the H-2 drug cartelby Patron Sánchez, a spin-off from the Beltrán Leyva family, based on an investigation by the Anti-Narcotics Agency (DEA) that took 7 years.

In November, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office and the US Department of Justice reached an extraordinary agreement by which The United States Withdrawn Drug Trafficking And Money Laundering Charges against Cienfuegos, in exchange for being investigated in Mexico.

The New York Time He says that there was strong pressure from Mexico for this to happen. Even the government of López Obrador threatened to expel DEA agents of Mexican territory if they did not extradite the general. The United States gave in to be able to continue operating in Mexico.

In just five days, the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office investigated what took the DEA seven years and ended up exonerating Cienfuegos. This speed in ridding the general of blame would have the purpose anticipate the change of government in the United States, since the new president, Joe Biden, would not be as benevolent as Donald Trump.

“If they declared the file closed after Biden took office, the United States would have to react,” explains Alejandro Madrazo, an expert on drug policy at the Mexican university CIDE. “They rush to sweep the case under the rug”, aim.

The New York newspaper also explains the growing weight of the military in Mexico, and shows the background of this episode. “In López Obrador, the country’s generals have found an enthusiastic ally. It has made the military a central pillar of efforts to combat violence, and it has been deployed across the country to patrol city streets, track down cartel members and shut down drug labs, ”he says.

But with these responsibilities the attributions of funds also increased. “Although López Obrador has destroyed public financing in all areas under a strict policy of fiscal austerity, he has saved the armed forces, increasing defense spending by almost 40% since he took office in 2018. “The army is the fundamental political actor in the public life of the country,” says Alejandro Hope, a security analyst in Mexico City.

“This is a great slap in the face to American institutions. It is evident that the Mexican government is more afraid of its own Army than of the United States government, to which it has been subservient, ”Madrazo highlights.

Hundred fires, “The Godfather” About seven years ago the DEA began to intercept phone calls from the H-2 cartel and developed a major operation with analysts and personalized surveillance.

In the conversations of the cartel bosses, a figure they called “The Godfather” was constantly cited. Some time later they discovered that it was Cienfuegos.

In those conversations they commented that The Godfather protected them, that helped eliminate competition and facilitated the trafficking of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana to the United States.

The exoneration of Cienfuegos in Mexico implies a severe blow to the DEA. As well as a legal reform launched by López Obrador that limits the actions of that force – and others – in Mexican territory.

The increase in tensions comes four days before the president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, takes office, and increases uncertainty about the direction the bilateral relationship will take.

