Hansi Flick has resisted criticism of FC Bayern Munich’s Qatar trip and the special role played by football. In return, the Munich coach appealed to politicians to create prospects for the population. “I think the so-called experts, politicians should sit down and really develop a strategy that one day you will see light in the tunnel again. That is currently too little, especially for the population, for the citizens who are not in the same situation as we footballers, ”said Flick this Sunday in Munich. “Something positive” has to be announced, said the 55-year-old.

Addressed while traveling for football, the return trip from Bayern professional Thomas Müller after a corona infection from Qatar and the criticism of the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, Flick replied: “Mr. Lauterbach always has to comment on something.” That is above all always the case when one is not responsible and only has to evaluate one result, criticized Flick. “It’s slowly becoming impossible to hear the so-called experts, including Mr. Lauterbach.”

Lauterbach responds immediately

He reacted immediately. “’So-called experts’ express themselves because journalists ask for their opinion. If Hansi Flick disagrees, he should just bring his arguments, ”Lauterbach tweeted. “He doesn’t have to be an expert for that. Other arguments also count. But as an amateur athlete I say: don’t be unfair! ”Flick conceded a“ special status ”for professional football. But you should also be subject to strict rules for exercising your profession. He himself has already been tested 100 times, said Flick. And the trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup is the job you have to do.

He often had the feeling that many were trying to take advantage of the situation in order to get more percentages in the next election, said Flick. “That is far from the topic of what your current job is in politics: to really work together to make things normal again at some point.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) did not take herself too seriously in difficult times, Flick noted appreciatively. “She is always at the forefront and of course is rated as always, with everything she does. She’s only human, like all of us, and we all make mistakes, ”said Flick. “You can also make mistakes. Only how this is assessed by the so-called experts or politicians is really blatant. ”Rather, we have to find a way of working together,“ in order to give people in Germany or around the world a bit of confidence for the future. This is currently not the case “.

Praise for Löw

For Flick, a possible change to the post of national coach next summer is out of the question. “I have a contract with Bayern Munich until 2023. I feel good in Munich, I feel good in the club, ”the 55-year-old said before his press conference of“ Bild am Sonntag ”. He has a lot of fun working for the German record champions. “At the moment I have absolutely no reason to change anything about it.”

DFB director Oliver Bierhoff had previously stated in an interview with “Sport Bild” when asked whether a national coach Flick would be imaginable: “I would be crazy if I excluded that.” Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge criticized this . He thinks “it is disloyal to the current national coach Joachim Löw to publicly set up planning games for the future on the coaching post,” Rummenigge said at Sport1.

Flick himself, who was Löw’s assistant in the national team for eight years from 2006 to 2014, explicitly praised the national coach. “I think he did a great job, he’s still doing a great job,” said Flick. “He’s got a good team for the EM. And I’m sure that we have enough very good players in Germany to be successful in 2022. ”Löw’s working paper is currently still valid at the DFB up to and including the World Cup in the desert state.

FC Bayern meanwhile sees RB Leipzig’s new signing Dayot Upamecano as a key player for the future. “We are happy that we were able to win Dayot Upamecano for FC Bayern Munich. Dayot will be a very important building block for our team in the coming years, we are convinced of that, ”said sports director Hasan Salihamidzic according to a statement this Sunday. The people of Leipzig have now also confirmed the transfer, after initially speaking cautiously on Friday.

The 22-year-old central defender will be active for Bayern from July 1st. His contract is dated up to and including June 30, 2026. Top English clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea were also said to be interested in the Frenchman. Upamecano can leave Leipzig for an exit clause of 42.5 million euros.

“Like the whole club, I am very happy that we managed to get Dayot to join us,” said Flick on Sunday. But first of all, both FC Bayern and Upamecano with Leipzig should be focused on their tasks in the current season. “We have to make sure that we still do our duty in almost half a year,” said Flick the day before the league home game against Arminia Bielefeld.

The transfer volume is considerable, especially in Corona times. Only the record-breaking world champion Lucas Hernández, who was obliged to purchase 80 million euros, and the international Leroy Sané, who moved to Munich for around 50 million euros, were more expensive for Bayern. France’s world champion Corentin Tolisso had cost 41.5 million when he moved.