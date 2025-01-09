Atlético de Madrid has become, after UD Las Palmas, the second team in officially pronounce on the Dani Olmo case. The mattress club has issued a strong statement in which he assures that there has been “a government intervention” that creates “a dangerous precedent” and encourages clubs to “break the rules.”

“Club Atlético de Madrid wants to show its deep concern about the situation generated in Spanish football following the resolution adopted this Wednesday by the Higher Sports Council. We consider that This decision endangers the current systemquestioning the rules of the game,” the rojiblanco club begins its writing.

Atlético de Madrid defended the Financial Fair Play that has been established in LaLiga, of which Miguel Ángel Gil Marín is its president: “The The Sports Law itself collects and protects the economic control of LaLiga and yet, with this resolution it is put at risk. “The economic control of LaLiga has been the main tool that has managed to turn our football into a solvent sector, a process admired internationally.”

“Our club, like all LaLiga members until this resolution, We have been complying with the rules of economic control and we will continue to respect them. In fact, in order to be able to compete at the level that we have been doing in recent years, we have decided to carry out different capital increases, despite the enormous effort that this entails,” says the mattress entity.





Atlético wanted to end by warning of the danger of the decision made by the Higher Sports Council by granting urgent precautionary measures to the Barça players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. “This government intervention creates a very dangerous precedentgiven that opens the doors to breaking the rules and incur the serious mistakes of the past. Atlético de Madrid maintains its commitment to rigor and responsible management. Without clear and equal rules for everyone, there is no fair competition possible,” the statement concludes.