The Disciplinary Committee of the championship severely punished Dorlan Pabón, Atlético Nacional player, and Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval, Deportivo Cali attacker, for their expulsions on the second date of the semi-final home runs of the 2023-II League.

Pabón saw the red card after a strong protest to referee Wílmar Roldán on Sunday, in the classic that his team lost on Sunday 2-1 against Independiente Medellín.

For his part, Sandoval was sent off on Saturday by central judge Edilson Ariza in Cali’s 3-0 defeat against Junior, in Barranquilla, after hitting his former teammate Wálmer Pacheco hard in the face.

The sanctions against Dorlan Pabón and ‘Chino’ Sandoval

The Disciplinary Committee decided to punish Pabón with a three-game suspension for “Being guilty of using foul and obscene offensive language against a match official.” In addition, he must pay a fine of 3,480,000 pesos.

For its part, Sandoval must also pay a three-game suspension. and 654,000 pesos for “Being guilty of violent conduct against an opponent.”

The two players, if there is no appeal, could barely return for the last date of the home runs. In the case of Pabón, the sanction does not apply to the Colombia Cup, so he will be able to take part in the second leg of the final against Millonarios, this Thursday.

For their part, Edwin Cardona, from América, and Daniel Londoño, from Medellín, were punished with a date and 232 thousand pesos fine for having been expelled with a double warning.

SPORTS

More Sports news