Conmebol harshly sanctioned Uruguay for the fight that occurred at the end of the Copa América semi-final, which they lost 1-0 against Uruguay on July 10.

After the match, there was an exchange of insults between Colombian and Uruguayan fans, and later, several members of the Celeste squad went up to the stands at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (North Carolina), according to them, to defend their relatives.

This led to a general brawl that was vehemently rejected by Conmebol. “The Disciplinary Unit of Conmebol has decided to open a case to clarify the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved,” it announced the day after the match.

Darwin Núñez received the harshest punishment for the fight

The club announced the punishments on Wednesday, and Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz’s teammate at Liverpool, was the one who got the brunt of it: he received a five-match suspension and a $20,000 fine.

This sanction would keep Núñez out of the next qualifying matches, against Paraguay, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. He would reappear in the last match of this year, away against Brazil.

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur also received a lengthy ban, being unable to play the next four games and having to pay a fine of 16,000 dollars.

For Mathías Olivera, Ronald Araujo and José María Giménez, the sanction will be three matches and 12,000 dollars.

In addition, Junior de Barranquilla’s goalkeeper, Santiago Mele, will have to pay a fine of $5,000, as well as Sebastian Caceres, Matias Viña, Emiliano Martinez, Brian Rodriguez and Facundo Pellistri. None of them were disqualified from playing.

In addition, the Uruguayan Football Association will have to pay a fine of 20 thousand dollars and the leader of that entity who was also involved in the brawl, Marcelo García, president of the Single Youth Council, will not be able to enter stadiums during Conmebol tournaments for the next six months.

