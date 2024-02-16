The Disciplinary Committee of the championship announced this Friday the punishment for the Atlético Nacional goalkeepers, the Paraguayan Santiago Rojas, and Millonarios, Álvaro Montero.

The two goalkeepers ended up being sent off on Sunday, in the match that Millos won 0-1 against Nacional, with a goal from Leonardo Castro.

In the 85th minute, referee Nolberto Ararat showed the red card to the two goalkeepers, after Rojas pushed an opponent after a foul in favor of his team.



There a brawl broke out in which players from both teams participated, in which Montero also got in badly and ended up necking Rojas.

Last night the goalkeepers of Atlético Nacional and Millonarios, Santiago Rojas and Álvaro Montero, were expelled for this confrontation in a brawl that formed at the end of the match📽️@jmgarcia10 pic.twitter.com/BDa618XBgI — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) February 12, 2024

Similar punishments for Rojas and Montero

The Disciplinary Committee decided to impose equal punishments on the two goalkeepers: three game suspension and a fine of 650 thousand pesos; in both cases, for “Being guilty of violent conduct without the ball being in play.”

Both Rojas and Montero paid their first suspension date this Friday: Diego Novoa occupied the blue goal in the defeat against Águilas Doradas and Harlen Castillo started in the game against Deportivo Cali.

Photo: @MillosFCOficial and Taken from Win +

Montero will miss the games against Patriotas, on February 24, and Once Caldas, three days later.

Rojas, for his part, will not play against Jaguares, on February 22, and Equidad, on the 25th of the same month. It should be remembered that this sanction only applies to the local League, so the Paraguayan will be able to be next Wednesday in his team's debut in the Copa Libertadores, against Nacional of Paraguay.

SPORTS

More Sports news