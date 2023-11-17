The selection of Uruguay with Marcelo Bielsa at the head, defeated with authority this Thursday in the stadium The Bombonera 0-2 to that of Argentina, which lost its undefeated record in the qualifying rounds, although not the leadership, but was more exposed to its rivals.

With goals from Ronald Araújo (m.40) and Darwin Núñez (m.87), La Celeste achieved a historic double in a row since they had just defeated Brazil by the same score in the Montevideo Centennial.

In this way, Argentina resigned its undefeated record in 2023 and lost the invincibility of its goal.

The Albiceleste leads with 12 of 15 possible units and Uruguay follows with 10. Uruguay as a visitor to Argentina, the Celeste imposed its high pressure from the beginning of the match to the point that in the 9th minute it had its first option to open the scoring with an arrival in speed of Darwin Núñez surpassing Nicolas Otamendi with a shot that went just wide.

The answer came just three minutes later with a shot that was well-placed by Rochet. Then there was tension between several players from both teams after a blow to the face of Nicolás González.

From that moment on, Lionel Messi argued with Manuel Ugarte and Mathias Olivera to the point that he asked for the ball in the 22nd minute and generated a free kick on the edge of the area that hit the barrier after the execution of the player himself. InterMiami.

An explosive run by Núñez ended with a cross that required a fair cross from Nicolas Tagliafico before the arrival of Pellistri.

The big problem

The defeat was not the only big problem. Diario Olé announces that the Government Agency of the City Government preventively closed the Bombonera due to excessive crowds.

“As reported by the club in a statement, despite not having reached the maximum capacity allowed in the Bombonera during the match, the agency decided to temporarily close the stadium, citing that said capacity had been exceeded,” says the newspaper.

And he added: “Boca considers that this measure is unjustified and shows a certain “animosity” against the institution. It is not the first time that the City Government has taken sanctions for irregularities in the Bombonera. In February of this year there had been closed the third tray of the South stand “due to lacks and building deficiencies.”

