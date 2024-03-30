Jaime de la Pava came out of Deportivo Calia team that is not going through its best moment and that had more downs than ups with the technical director.

De la Pava left, but everything indicates that his time with the Valle del Cauca team was not the best, not only because of the results, but because of what former players say about his behavior.

The signaling

Hernando Patiño tries to straighten the path, something that does not seem easy, since the cracks are immense and to this is added the criticism that De la Pava has received from some players.

Nicholas Prophetwho was with De la Pava, pointed out that the coach mistreated some footballers and that this caused several to distance themselves.

“Apart from the limited opportunity to play, there were other factors that accelerated my departure from Deportivo Cali, among them the lack of communication, something with teacher De La Pava. Several players had a lot of problems with De la Pava. Villarreal and I went to Santos because of his mistreatment, we wanted to continue.”Profeta told the 'Smoke Free Zone' program.

And he added: “I came from the National Team, I was on vacation and when I arrive on vacation, I have to appear in Cali on January 2. I did not have the permits to leave the country as a minor and I could not show up until the day after. He (Jaime de la Pava) spoke to me, took it personally and gave me the example of Alex Mejía, which had arrived a day earlier. I think he took it because I wanted more vacations, but it was because I was a minor and didn't have a permit. Afterwards, the chances of playing were very few and the opportunity to go to Santos came at a good time, it was the best thing, to go out.”

The footballer said that his move to another club left the Valle del Cauca team with important economic value.

“I was not ungrateful to Deportivo Cali, I left them value with my transfer, but perhaps it was not what they expected,” he said.

