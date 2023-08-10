On the afternoon of this Wednesday, August 9, the presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, of the ‘Movimiento Construye’, died after receiving several bullet wounds while leaving a campaign event that was taking place in the Coliseum of the Anderson College, Quito, the Ecuadorian capital.

In several interviews, the 59-year-old man had mentioned that within his campaign he would fight against criminal gangs and that, despite receiving threats, would continue in the race for the Presidency.

(Also: Who are Los Lobos, the gang that claims the assassination of the candidate in Ecuador?).

Days before the crime, the Ecuadorian politician mentioned in the media that “Los choneros” had made threats against him and his campaign group: “I’m not afraid of them. 20 years I have risked in this country against these criminal structures , and I reiterate: I’m not afraid of them”.

While making his public interventions, he also sent strong messages against these criminal structures: “In a year and a half it willLet’s subdue drug trafficking. I’m not afraid of them […] The only thing they can do is kill me, and with that we liberate an entire town. I am not afraid of death, because I have already defeated it.”

(Keep reading: The video of when Fernando Villavicencio warned on television that they were going to assassinate him).

In his speeches, he even assured that he did not have a bulletproof vest: “They have told me to wear a bulletproof vest [antibalas]. Here I am, sweaty shirt, damn it. You are my bulletproof vest, I don’t need it! You are from a brave people, and I am brave like you.”

In an interview with the program ‘Vis a Vis con Janet Hinostroza’ that he had received death threats from alias ‘Fito’, head of the criminal and drug trafficking group ‘Los Choneros’.

(Also: ‘He will always be a benchmark of value and tenacity’: Fernando Villavicencio’s party speaks).

“Several militants from my presidential campaign in the province of Manabí have been visited by emissaries of alias ‘Fito’, to tell them that if I keep mentioning him and mentioning ‘Los choneros’ they are going to break me.”

In the same interview, he said that he had been called from a phone in Indonesia and that he had “received the same threat, against me and against my security team and advance guard.”

Ecuador maintains the date of the elections despite the murder of Fernando Villavicencio



The head of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE), Diana Atamaint, announced at dawn this Thursday that Ecuador’s early general elections on August 20 They will be carried out as planned after the assassination on Wednesday of one of the main candidates for the presidency, the journalist Fernando Villavicencio.

“The date of the elections scheduled for August 20 remains unchanged, in compliance with the constitutional and legal mandate,” Atamaint said in a joint statement with President Guillermo Lasso released on YouTube after a meeting of the Security Cabinet and senior officials. from other state entities.

More news:

Fernando Villavicencio: a suspect in the assassination of Ecuador’s candidate dies

Ecuador: why is the murder of Fernando Villavicencio an unprecedented point?

Fernando Villavicencio’s last speech, before he died: “I am a happy man”