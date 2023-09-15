According to the senator, the STF ministers want to accuse the former president of being a mastermind behind the act; 1st defendant was sentenced to 17 years in prison

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) classified the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to sentence the 1st defendant for the extremist acts of January 8th to 17 years in prison as a message to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the congressman, the Court’s objective is for his father to be convicted as the mastermind of an alleged coup attempt.

Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira was convicted on Thursday (September 14, 2023) for qualified damage, deterioration of listed public property, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état and criminal association.

“They [ministros do STF] They want to insist on the thesis that there is an intellectual mentor for all of this and there isn’t. Simply no. They want to say it’s Bolsonaro, but as there’s no proof, they keep arresting them to see if they can force a plea.”, Flávio said to Globe.

According to the senator, the former president had no connection with the invasion and depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers, as he was not even in Brazil. Bolsonaro traveled to the USA at the end of December and spent 3 months there.

“I’m sure that’s it [tentativa de incriminar Bolsonaro]. But it is once again contrary to the law. How is someone going to abolish the democratic rule of law… who is going to assume the presidency of Brazil [se Bolsonaro estava fora]? There’s no logic, there’s no point in this thesis, but that’s what he [Moraes] He wants it, because he wants it and it’s over. It’s his will, not the law”, accused Flávio.

The former president’s eldest son also compared the sentence given to Pereira with the president’s punishment Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the case of the Guarujá triplex. “The 17-year sentence is longer than for a rapist, than for someone who killed another person or for someone who stole Brazil like Lula. So there is a clear disproportionality”, he stated.

Lula was sentenced, in February 2019, to 12 years and 1 month in prison for passive corruption and money laundering. 2 months later, the sentence was reduced by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) to 8 years and 10 months. His conviction was later overturned by the STF.