The president of América de Cali and daughter of its largest shareholder Tulio Gómez, Marcela Gómez, ruled out the hiring of the Chilean player Arturo vidal, who in recent days was in negotiations with the Valle del Cauca club. Instead, the board revealed that They will focus on hiring an international technician.

Marcela Gómez revealed through an official video that the institution is in talks with Ricardo Gareca. “We have decided to focus our efforts on our plan A for the technical direction, Ricardo Gareca, with whom we began conversations. The 'Tigre' is an idol for the American fans and we long to continue writing history with these colors,” said Marcela Gómez.

The reaction of Vidal's girlfriend's daughter

Daniela Isaza, daughter of Vidal's girlfriend, Sonia Isaza from Cali, reacted to the fall of the southern player's arrival to the scarlet team.

In one of her Instagram stories, the woman, who is a fan of América, expressed what she feels after the failure in hiring Vidal:

“I want to express through this medium to all the American fans my greatest feeling of enthusiasm in the face of new challenges, because like all of you I dreamed that Arturo Vidal's arrival in America would be a fact. Today, unfortunately, that dream is not fulfilled due to all the issues that surround football and that are sometimes out of the reach of those who suffer from the shirt,” he said initially.

Daniela Isaza, daughter of Arturo Vidal's girlfriend. Photo: Instagram @hdanielaisaza

Furthermore, he commented: “I admit that I wanted to see Arturo wear the colors of that great institution such as América de Cali, however it has not been possible. The football festival does not end and I know that América de Cali has a group of warriors who will leave everything on the field to achieve the objectives proposed by the directives and their coaching staff.”

The woman ended her message saying: “Likewise, I know that this firm and valuable fan will always support their team, with Arturo Vidal or without him.”

Fernando Umaña Mejía

