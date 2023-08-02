A court in El Salvador ordered that a group of 40 people, between Colombians and Salvadorans, accused of belonging to a “transnational” criminal organization dedicated to illegal money loans remain in preventive detention while they face a process against them, as reported on August 1 by the Attorney General’s Office.

“The Prosecutor’s Office achieves that the 40 accused of operating illegally in microfinance companies are sent to preventive detention,” he said on social networks.

He added that “they operated illegally under the plan called ‘drop by drop’ to obtain different amounts of money that they diverted to other countries”, for which they are prosecuted for reception charges and illegal groups.

The attorney general of El Salvador, Rodolfo Delgado, pointed out on July 17 the existence in the country of an alleged “criminal” organization, made up of foreigners, mostly “Colombians”, dedicated to fraud and money laundering.

He added that 110 people linked to said structure were arrested, “most of them Colombians.” However, the prosecutor did not specify when these captures were made.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry, for its part, informed on July 19 in a statement that the El Salvador authorities detained more than 60 Colombian citizens since 2022 accused of allegedly belonging to criminal organizations dedicated to illegal money loans.

Colombians had requested deportation

One of the detainees appeared in a video apologizing to the Salvadoran people. “We saw the job opportunity, so we decided to stay working,” said the man, according to the audiovisual broadcast by the local newspaper. Newspaper The World.

Another of the detainees said that “we were working normal jobs that are not supposedly illegal.”“We ask that they deport us, that they deport us to Colombia,” said a third prisoner.

#OnVideo | At least 40 Colombians have been transferred this Friday to the Isidro Menéndez Judicial Center to be accused of fraud cases. They affirm that they came to El Salvador to work and ask to be deported. Video: @leonardoc1_ pic.twitter.com/xGLUquFSMN – The World Newspaper (@ElMundoSV) July 28, 2023

The revelation by the Salvadoran authorities of the alleged criminal organization occurs at a time when relatives of Colombians have denounced, through the country’s human rights organizations, the capture of relatives within the framework of an exceptional regime implemented by the Government of President Nayib Bukele to end the gangs.

EFE