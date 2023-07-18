Williams Tapón, the 24-year-old Argentine soccer player who attacked the referee in an amateur soccer tournament at a sports complex in Sarandí, in Avellaneda, was found dead from a bullet in the head on the side of the Roca railroad tracks.

And now, after the shock of his passing, reveal what were his last words.

The chilling attack on the referee

Attack on a judge in Argentina

In the last few hours, the video of a chilling kick to the neck that hit referee Ariel Paniagua with a stopper. The attack occurred, according to official information, last Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Estación 98 sports complex, in Sarandí, Argentina.

Paniagua, in statements to ‘Telefe’, said that the attacker could have killed him.

“It was a very brutal kick. I did not expect this aggression from him, “said the referee in the interview.

After the attack, the victim became unconscious and was transferred to the Presidente Perón hospital, where he was treated and later released. The complaint has already been made at the 4th police station. of Avellaneda.

The footballer’s last words

The judicial investigation had been in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) No. 4 of Avellaneda, which instructed Proceedings for “aggravated homicide due to attempted treachery in the context of a sporting event”.

In the last hours, after a call to the 911 emergency number, personnel from the Buenos Aires Police found the body of Tapón. The body was found on the side of the Roca railway tracks, at the height of General Paz. By jurisdiction, he took personal intervention from the 6th police station. de Avellaneda, who notified UFI No. 1 of Avellaneda of what had happened.

“At first, due to the darkness, the firearm used was not found. The authorities of UFI No. 4 in Avellaneda were notified that Tapón had been found dead. Everything indicates that it was a suicide,” police sources explained.

And, after the removal of the body, the last words of Tapón, who had identified himself by another name in an interview with ‘Telefe’, echoed.

“It clouded me, it was not wanted, when I rescued myself from what I did it was already all different, now it is all different“, were Tapón’s last words about what happened.

Previously, he had acknowledged that he had differences with the judge. However, she emphasized, “she apologized.”

*With information from La Nación, from Argentina.

*With information from La Nación, from Argentina.