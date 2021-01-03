D.he fans have been disappointing Schalke 04 with their winless series for almost a year. With the 3-0 defeat at Hertha BSC, Royal Blue apparently also made a dozen Tasmania supporters unhappy. The Berliners had expressed their hope for a Schalke success on Saturday evening on Coubertinplatz in front of the Olympiastadion.

“Save TAS the record,” it said on signs. But now S04 is in 30 Bundesliga games without a win, number 31 can follow next Saturday against 1899 Hoffenheim and the negative mark from Tasmania Berlin from the 1965/66 season is discontinued. The logic of the little fan demo: only the record series secures Tasmania, the league leader of the Oberliga Nordost Nord, nationwide attention.

Only the name connects their club with the later insolvent Tasmania from the 60s. The current fifth division club, founded in 1973, is not the official legal successor. And the Berliners have enough negative stamps anyway. Tasmania does not dispute Schalke for the last place in the eternal Bundesliga table.

“We need players”

Meanwhile, professional Mark Uth from FC Schalke 04 has called for quick reinforcements at the bottom of the table with surprisingly clear words. “Those responsible still have to be active on the transfer market,” said the 29-year-old on Sky after the 0: 3 (0: 1) at Hertha BSC on Saturday evening. “We need players who can help us immediately.”

So far, Schalke have brought Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal on loan this winter, and the defender can only be used against Hoffenheim at the earliest. “I’m looking forward to Seo now because he knows the club and can help us,” said Uth. When it comes to newcomers, the offensive player mainly thinks of another striker. 19-year-old Matthew Hoppe, who started at the top in Berlin, was totally into it. “But it’s just difficult in the Bundesliga,” said Uth.

The new coach Christian Gross also spoke out in favor of bringing in more players – but also recognized the hurdles for the financially troubled club. “Basically, we need powerful players in the outer positions who are also dangerous for goals,” said the Swiss. “(Sports director) Jochen Schneider is out and about day and night and is challenged. He tries the impossible because there are certain financial bottlenecks. I very much hope that we can still manage to sign one or the other player who already has a personality and doesn’t have to be trained first. “

In the ZDF “Sportstudio”, Gross emphasized that his relationship with the players is characterized by great respect. “We are a team, I told everyone in the dressing room that everyone should stand up on the other and that we should support each other. Mutual accusations are of no use. ”Even at 66 years of age he felt“ fit and full of energy ”to lead Schalke out of trouble.