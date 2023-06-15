If Boris Johnson had not resigned as an MP last week, the committee investigating the Partygate scandal would have wanted to suspend him for 90 days. As Prime Minister of Great Britain, Johnson deliberately lied to parliament, the hard report concludes.

The politician is also heavily blamed for accusing the investigators of the partygate scandal of political influence. They see that as harassment, as can be read in the 30,000-word investigative report that was published Thursday morning and is in the hands of the BBC. He also misled the committee by lying to them structurally as well.

It is striking that the Commission of Inquiry asks for a 90-day suspension. A minimum of ten days was taken into account. “The conclusions are significantly worse for Johnson than many people expected,” the BBC after reading the first pages.

Johnson resigned last Friday evening, having already read the findings of the investigative committee. The politician still falls over the lies he spread in recent years about the parties that were given in his official residence during corona times. As Prime Minister, he told the people of Britain to stay indoors and to keep their distance from their loved ones, Downing Street was full of toasts.

On his resignation, the former parliamentarian sneered again on Friday at the committee members, who he says are partisan. This ‘serious contempt’ is also attributed to him in the report. “This attack on a committee acting on behalf of the democratically elected House is, in fact, an attack on our democratic institutions.”