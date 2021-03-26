Two organizations of United States human rights denounced this Friday that the government of the province of Formosa commit measures “Abusive and unhealthy” to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a report released in Washington, Human Rights Watch and the Johns Hopkins University Centers for Public Health and Human Rights and Humanitarian Health released the result of an investigation in the province of northern Argentina based on 45 testimonials collected by phone between January and March 2021, including 30 people who had been confined in isolation or quarantine centers, as well as doctors, lawyers, victims of police abuse, journalists, a legislator and two councilors.

Most of the interviewees fear retaliation in Formosa and agreed to give their testimony on the condition that their names and other information that would allow their identification would not be disclosed. Some claimed to be public employees and feared losing their job. The publication is also based on official information provided by the government of the province of Formosa and the Secretariat of Human Rights of the Nation.

In Formosa there were several protests in March 2021 against the return of phase 1 restrictions. Photo El Comercial.

The Washington organizations also denounce that the provincial authorities “have also restricted the work of the independent press To cover the situation in the province, they would have used excessive force against those who protested the measures related to Covid-19 and, for months, severely limited the possibility of the population of the city of Clorinda to move and access medical care”.

The report highlights that since April 2020, “more than 24,000 people have been forced to remain confined in isolation and quarantine centers in Formosa “, some for periods longer than 14 days recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and, in many cases,”under circumstances that could be considered arbitrary detentions”.

Formosa authorities have kept some people testing positive for Covid-19 along with others who tested negative or were still waiting for their test results, the report describes.

Sometimes the overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in the centers they have made social distancing difficult. In some centers there was no adequate ventilation, and, at times, the authorities did not provide adequate medical care to those who were there, he adds.

“Restrictions on other rights, such as the right to liberty and freedom freedom of movement, expression and association could be permissible in a public health emergency context such as the one supposes a pandemic, but they must have a clear legal basis, be strictly necessary and proportionate to the public health objective pursued, have a limited duration, be subject to review, and their application in practice it cannot be arbitrary or discriminatory”, Alerts the report.

Mandatory quarantines that increase the risk of contagion to the coronavirus “they do not serve to protect the population Covid-19 ”and, by constituting an unnecessary limitation on personal freedom, could be considered arbitrary detentions under international human rights law, Human Rights Watch noted.

“Measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 must protect citizens, not expose them to greater risk,” he said. Jose Miguel Vivanco, Director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch.

“The national government must work with the provincial authorities to periodically verify that Formosa respects human rights in its response to the spread of Covid-19, for which it must, among other measures, guarantee that the use of police forces is limited to trace close contacts ”.