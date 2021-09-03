The Secretary of Public Works of the Nation, Martín Gill, carried out this Thursday a tour of the towns of Río Primero, Obispo Trejo and La Para, where he assured that the political project he represents, that of the Frente de Todos, “wants the best for Córdoba and for Argentina.”

“Who defends Córdoba the most, those who left us the poors or those who brought us the Alimentar Card so they can eat; those that closed the Ministry of Health or those that built five hospitals in one year and are putting out to tender 5 more hospitals; those who did not give us the mayors or a work, did not even give us an audience, or those who receive us every day, accompany us in the national government and want the development of our towns and cities? San Justo Department.

Likewise Gill, candidate for national deputy for the FdT and mayor of Villa María in use of license, stressed that “today we can reach each Cordoba saying what we did and what we are going to do so that Córdoba is better every day.”

“Thanks to the vaccination plan and the vaccine we are at a level of openness recovering pre-pandemic levels“And remarked that” from the health point of view we see that the level of contagion and the mortality rate will continue to fall, we must continue to take care of ourselves but with normal parameters. “

In this sense, he said that at the national level “we are going to grow above what was projected in the budget: it was 5 points and the growth pattern has just been re-profiled to 8 points; and we already have indicators that show a clear reactivation ”.

In Río Primero he reviewed the works that are underway together with the mayor Cristina Cravero and assured that in that town “at the worst moment we could be next to the mayor and we are working with the Cultural Center, the sports spaces and the Development Center Infantil, among other projects ”.

