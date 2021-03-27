The opposition came to cross Alberto Fernández after the tension that the president starred with his Uruguayan counterpart, Luis Lacalle Pou, for the commercial opening for the region and the possibility of bilateral agreements in each country.

The criticism of Juntos por el Cambio is about the government’s foreign policy, given that in addition to the conflict with the President of Uruguay, it also defined the departure of the Lima Group, and the discussion on the foreign debt with the Monetary Fund has not yet been closed. International.

One of the hardest in his expressions it was the national deputy Mario Negri, president of the UCR bloc and the interblock Together for Change in the Lower House. “The President becomes the Tyson in Mercosur, but in Argentina he is afraid of the Vice President. Every day that passes it becomes clear that the only one who has a project is Cristina and it is to solve their problems with the Justice, “the Cordovan legislator posted on his Twitter account.

The Uruguayan president said that Mercosur could not “be a burden”, and then Fernández countered that those who believe that Mercosur is a burden “should take another ship.” “That we can all feel like brothers. If we have become something else, a burden, I’m sorry. We didn’t want to be a burden to anyone. That makes one get thrown out of a boat and the easiest thing is to get off the boat if that load is heavy. Let’s finish with those ideas that help the unit little. We don’t want to be anyone’s ballast. If we are a drag, let them take another boat“was the phrase of the Argentine president.

Due to an administrative decision of 2000, no Mercosur country can sign agreements with third States without the other members accepting it. This way it comes to one of the most closed blocks in the world.

“Breaking with Mercosur. Breaking with the Lima Group. Breaking with the Fund. Breaking with the world. Breaking Argentina. And there are still two years and 8 months to go,” said Luciano Laspina, national deputy of Juntos por el Cambio.

Another of those who expressed his criticism was the Mendoza deputy Luis Petri: “A strange way to commemorate anniversaries has @alferdez. On the anniversary of March 24, I embrace the Maduro dictatorship by withdrawing the country from the Lima Group and on the anniversary of Mercosur he threatened to break it inviting our partners to get off the boat. To the boats! “.

To the harsh comments was added Maximiliano Ferraro, president of the ARI Civic Coalition and national deputy for the City of Buenos Aires. “The government’s international policy is erratic and inconsistent. It increasingly isolates Argentina. President Fernández’s statements are a risk for relations with sister countries in Latin America and a direct attack on Mercosur, “he posted on Twitter.

Alberto Fernández’s words had also been criticized in Montevideo. “What lack of category of the Argentine President! What kind of President Pro Tempore of a bloc of equals is so rude to a colleague who represents a State and a brother people? Never seen!”, Wrote Congressman Conrado Rodríguez.

At the summit, the presidents of Brazil and Paraguay also demanded that the bloc go to a situation of commercial pragmatism and that there be more free trade agreements or that the customs union allows the countries to do so.

