The former Minister of the Interior, Rogelio Frigerio, questioned the current Government on Sunday and assured that “Does not stand with ball”, while speaking of presenting “an overcoming alternative” in the face of the legislative elections.

“To win again we do not have to show the failure of the current government. The truth is that he is doing things very wrong, and I might lend a hand, but I don’t think that’s what people are expecting from us. People are waiting for a better alternative to what is this Government that does not give foot with ballFrigerio pointed out.

In dialogue with Radio with you, the former minister in the management of Mauricio Macri added: “What must be done to improve the lives of citizens are things that have more to do with common sense than with ideology.”

Thus, the leader said that he is working in Entre Ríos “to make a broader front than currently exists” with a view to the legislative elections.

After ensuring that Juntos por el Cambio will not run away, Frigerio indicated that “what Argentina needs are five basic questions that will make people live better.” And he added that “both López Murphy as Margarita Stolbizer they have that common sense. “

Finally, the leader defended the holding of the primary elections: “Nobody better than the citizen in the STEP to choose who he wants to represent him. It has to be the people and not the finger of the leaders who choose. “

In the first days of May, Frigerio had confirmed that he will be a pre-candidate for national deputy for Entre Ríos.

After comings and goings, the government and the opposition finally agreed to shift the election date for a month: the PASO will be on September 12 and the general on November 14.

Regarding that agreement, Frigerio had shown their differences: “Running the electoral calendar can be explained if something is going to happen in those four weeks that the election is running, something that explains that we are going to be better.”

