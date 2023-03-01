For the Public Prosecution Service, the security of key witness Nabil B., his family, lawyers and advisers was subordinate to the investigative interest in the Marengo criminal case against Ridouan Taghi. It led to “an effective interpretation” of the security task of the Public Prosecution Service and the police “came under pressure.”

This is the conclusion of the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) in a report on the protection of three fatal victims from the circle of Nabil B.: his brother Reduan, lawyer Derk Wiersum and advisor Peter R. de Vries.

Without explicitly mentioning it, the OVV mainly blames the top of the Public Prosecution Service: the Board of Prosecutors General. For example, the OVV states that the results of an initial threat analysis for Nabil B. and his environment, intended for the board of PGs, were not shared with officials of the Public Prosecution Service who were responsible for protecting family members of Nabil B. That analysis shows already in the summer of 2017 that the threat to all people from Nabil B.’s circle is “high” and the seriousness of that threat is qualified as “serious”. This analysis takes into account the possibility that a close relative of Nabil B. will be murdered, because the key witness himself is not available.

‘No threat assessment’

Despite that analysis, the report states that after the announcement of the key witness deal with Nabil B. on March 23, 2018, “no threat assessment” had still been made for Nabil B’s family members. Let alone that well-founded security measures had been taken. A first request for such a threat analysis was refused because it had not been made by the ‘competent authority’ and because of capacity problems. There would also have been no concrete threat information.

According to the OVV, the Public Prosecution Service and the police have ‘separated silos’ that make the exchange of relevant information seriously difficult.

What plays a role at the time is that the officials responsible for guarding and securing Nabil B.’s family did not receive any information from the Marengo investigation because it was highly confidential. This ‘serious omission in information exchange’ has been addressed but not satisfactorily resolved. According to the OVV, the Public Prosecution Service and the police have ‘separated silos’ that make the exchange of relevant information seriously difficult.

Assumptions, no testing

The OVV also notes that after the death of Reduan, the same problem arises again with the murders of lawyer Derk Wiersum and confidential adviser Peter R. de Vries. In the absence of concrete information, security works with assumptions that were subsequently not monitored or tested, according to the OVV.

After the murder of Reduan, the OM and the police did not make any strategic choices about shielding and sharing information. The Dutch Safety Board believes that the Public Prosecution Service in particular is experiencing this problem again with the security of Derk Wiersum and Peter R. de Vries. “For its information position in situations of serious organized crime threats, the police are largely dependent on the choices and decisions of the Public Prosecution Service.”

The family of the crown witness states in response that the report shows what was already clear: “The crown witness system is not sufficient,

endangers innocent lives and the Public Prosecution Service has been negligent regarding our safety.” The lives of the family members are “devastated” and “there is still no prospect of a safe, social and meaningful life. We have felt let down by the Public Prosecution Service and the State for years.” They call on the Minister of Justice and Security to review the crown witness system and to ensure that the family is “somewhat

perspective”.

