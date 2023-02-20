Human Rights organizations such as Amnesty International (AI) and Human Right Watch (HRW) have denounced the apparent passivity of Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador in the face of what they say is a “systematic policy of repression” by the Nicaraguan government.

Mexico has maintained a controversial ambiguity in the face of the acute political crisis that Nicaragua is experiencing and the allegations of repression of opponents by the Ortega government.

“This latest attack against the rights of more than 300 people, illegally stripping them of their nationality, forcibly sending 222 into exile, and another 94 arbitrarily and illegally accusing them of treason, It is one more example of the systematic policy of repression of your Government”, Erika Guevara-Rosas, AI director for the Americas, said in an interview.

He also assured that López Obrador has a “shared obligation to defend human rights.”

Guevara-Rosas also denounces a “silence” of the Latin American governments that “feeds impunity” in the face of the events denounced as repressive by the different humanitarian organizations.

For its part, the Mexican government assured that it is giving “timely follow-up” to the situation of the “Nicaraguan people” deported and stated that he was “attentive” to “respect and protect” their human rights.

“Mexico has promptly followed up on the situation of the Nicaraguans deported from Nicaragua,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico, in a statement in response to questions from EFE.

In this sense, he maintained that “in accordance with one of its total principles of foreign policy,” Mexico “will remain vigilant that respect and protect human rights of this group of people, including their rights to nationality and not to be arbitrarily deprived of it”.

Sergio Ramírez, Gioconda Belli, Carlos Chamorro and Bishop Silvio José Báez are among the more than 300 exiled by the government of Daniel Ortega.

Massive stripping of nationality in Nicaragua

Last week, 317 Nicaraguans were stripped of their nationality, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after refuse to be exiled by the government of President Ortega

Along with him, another 222 political prisoners were released and deported to the United States on February 9.

In a new list of 94 Nicaraguans declared stateless, announced this Wednesday, also include the writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli; as well as the former commander of the revolution Luis Carrión.

According to the resolution of the presiding magistrate of the Court of Appeals of Managua, Ernesto Rodríguez, these Nicaraguans had been accused by the Public Ministry for the crimes of conspiracy to undermine the national integrity.

The Nicaraguan justice system accuses these people with the crime of spreading false news through information and communication technology, all to the detriment of the State of Nicaragua and society.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has worsened after the controversial general elections on November 7, 2021.

In the 2021 elections, Ortega was re-elected to a fifth term, fourth in a row, and second along with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with their main contenders in prison or in exile.

