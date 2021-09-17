The Church today criticized the fight between President Alberto Fernández and his vice president, Cristina Kirchner, who exploded after the defeat of the ruling party in the PASO. It was through the mouth of the president of the Episcopate -which brings together all the bishops of the country-, Monsignor Oscar Ojea, who considered before the crosses among the first governmental figures that Argentina “Power is discussed, not where we are going, we do not discuss a nation project.”

Ojea’s statements were added to the harsh questioning of the president of the nation of the archbishop of La Plata, Victor Fernandez -close to the Pope-, because in his opinion so far gave no answers to the “deep anguish” of the poor and the middle class Instead, he devoted himself, among other things, to promoting the legalization of abortion. And he warned that a “radicalization” of the ruling party would be “getting closer to the abyss.”

In his usual weekly reflection that he broadcasts on social networks, Monsignor Ojea -who is the bishop of San Isidro- formulated the criticism from a passage from the Gospel in which Jesus tells his disciples that he was going to be delivered, they were going to kill and that he would resurrect on the third day.

“While the Lord is entrusting this tragic reality that he is going to live, his friends begin to talk about something else, they do not want to ask him about this topic; among them they begin to wonder who is going to be the most important in the Kingdom. They start to discuss power“, He says.

He points out that “they conceived of Jesus as a Messiah who was going to give them power, concrete power, temporal power. Then the vanity of each appears; who is going to occupy the first place, the comparisons appear, the belief appears superior to the other, this very human thing “.

“They – he adds – follow Jesus, still for an ideology. Jesus proposes service to them, the service that surpasses all ideology: ‘among you the first must be the last of all and the servant of all’ .. This is what Jesus is coming to bring, not the logic of ideology but the logic of service”.

In that sense, he argued that “in Argentina we also discuss power, we do not discuss a national project, we do not discuss where we are going, we do not think where we have to go, we cannot think together, but rather we discuss power; media power, economic power, political power ”. “Like the apostles, the Lord is calling attention to what is happening in his heart, to what he is going to live. We can say; it resembles the painful situation of so many Argentines and Argentines ”, he added.

However, he asserted that “just as the apostles argued who was the first, Jesus bled to death trying to communicate with them so that they would understand him. Likewise, many times we – and also in Argentina – fall only into the trap of power discussions, without encouraging ourselves to think together what is essential, where we are going ”.

“May the Lord enlighten us in this difficult, complex time and may the Virgin take care of us and hold us by her hand,” he concluded.