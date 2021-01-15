After announcing his return to politics in the next legislative elections, Elisa Carrió He came out to play hard in the Juntos por el Cambio intern. The former national deputy had no reservations this Thursday night, in a interview in TN, in linking referents of the opposition space with figures of the ruling party, such as Maximum Kirchner and Sergio Massa. Those targeted, with name and surname, were the Peronists Cristian Ritondo and Emilio Monzó.

Consulted about the negotiation in the armed with lists for legislative August and October, Carrió indicated that “there may be betrayals, a move that I am warning about.” And along these lines, he elaborated: “The Massa and Máximo sector is playing and putting people on both lists, they also put candidates on Together for Change and then there is an overwhelming majority of them on the Deliberative Council. “

Carrió, at that point, directly crossed the referents closest to Peronism in Juntos por el Cambio, such as Ritondo and Monzó. On the current deputy and president of the Bloque del PRO in the Lower House, he said: “This has to be explained by Ritondo, because it’s a death trap. “

Máximo Kirchne and Sergio Massa, among others, on a campaign tour in 2019.

The reference of the deputy pointed out that, in her opinion, “then all the forces of Together for Change and its leaders end up being made up of stakeholders who are on the lists and the next day they are with the Government and the mayors on duty. “

It was at that point that he denounced an “agreement between Ritondo, Máximo, Massa, and we could also include this boy who was president of the Chamber of Deputies”, referring to Monzó, leader of the lower house during the four years of the government of Mauricio Macri.

Both Ritondo and Monzó are eventual internal rivals on Carrió’s idea of ​​landing in the province of Buenos Aires. The first has already made clear his intentions to run for governor in 2023 and the second aspires to have a place on this year’s list to return to Congress.

Part of the complaint of the Coalition leader has a antecedent, but at the national level. When he assumed as head of the lower house, Massa promoted the assembly of new blocks, outside the crack, which ended up being functional to the Front of All. Paradoxically, some of those deputies who made the jump were “stolen” by Massa from Ritondo.

Look also

