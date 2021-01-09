Although the summer and the holidays emptied the city, the zoom reduced the distances and the concern made place in all the agendas: the businessmen whose entities participate in the Business Convergence Forum wrote and approved in record time a harsh statement warning about the “repeated intervention of the State in private sector activities “, recalls the “Adverse effects” that similar actions caused in the last Kirchner government, and renews its “commitment to establish bridges of dialogue in order to generate economic growth“.

Under the title “The private sector, key actor in the recovery of Argentina”, the Forum that brings together the 80 business institutions of all the most important sectors of the economy of the country affirm that “the repeated intervention of the State in the activities of the sector deprived of the economy, through measures similar to those taken in the past that had adverse effects, affects economic growth and the private investment process, which is already at record lows. “

The text then lists the official measures that explain their concern: “to measures such as the intervention of the Information Technology Services market and Communications, “TIC”, through DNU 690/20, it is added the prohibition of agricultural exports, the freezing of prices of food and services and of theelectricity and ga ratess and the cancellation of increase granted to prepaid medicine the same day it had been approved. “

“The adverse effects of these measures have already been experienced in the past: decrease in the area planted with crops whose export is prohibited or limited, loss of cattle in herds, loss of export markets that are then very difficult to recover, decrease in gas and oil production that results in the need to import fuels as is already being foreseen for this winter, product shortages and the consequent loss of investment and employment “, reason the entities of the Business Convergence Forum.

“The cancellation of the increase in prepaid medicine affects the entire private health service “they warn. “Faced with headline inflation of about 36%, with cost increases that were substantially higher due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sector received only a 10% increase in December. This leaves the entire private medicine sector, which serves 70% of the country’s population, in a situation of uncertainty regarding the sustainability of the service. “

“The seriousness of the economic situation requires the adoption of policies that quickly allow expectations to be reversed, contribute to growth and generate opportunities for progress for all Argentines, agreeing on economic measures that promote growth and investment in the different sectors of the economy, with the aim of recover the level of activity, generate registered employment and promote exports as well as supplying the local market. In this sense, the recent decision to enact the knowledge law, which seeks to give predictability to a growing sector and that exports high added value services, seems to us the right way to generate investments that support economic growth and its consequent generation of work “, qualifies the statement.

“The associations that make up the Business Convergence Forum agree on the need to share both the potential and the particularities of each activity, and renew their commitment to establish bridges of dialogue in order to generate economic growth and work with the promotion of investments in a context of crisis “, ends the statement.

