Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was always by his side. No more. Like Ivanka, he withdraws. Is it finally enough for him?

Miami, Florida – A meeting about Donald Trump’s future and one seat remains conspicuously empty: Jared Kushners. Once one of the ex-president’s closest confidants, Trump’s son-in-law has withdrawn from the political arena. Together with Trump’s daughter Ivanka, the now 40-year-old was a political advisor in the White House during the four-year term in office, responsible for the Middle East conflict – and always loyal to Trump.

But the success story has turned. Donald Trump’s time as US President is history, even if the era has left deep furrows in the Republican Party. In fact, the Republican was acquitted in his second impeachment, but his departure from the highest office of the states was pathetic. Seven Republicans: inside voted bipartisan for impeachment. Not enough; but still a novelty.

Meeting in Mar-a-Lago: is Jared Kushner distancing himself from father-in-law Donald Trump?

In Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Trump is said to be loud ahead of the CPAC conference recently CNN met with confidants and advisers to discuss their political future. His son Donald Trump Junior, Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien and advisor Jason Miller were present. In normal times, where normal is a broad term for the Trump presidency, Jared Kushner would by no means have been absent from this group.

Which begs the question: is he distancing himself from his father-in-law’s politics? It was previously announced that the image of the Kushner Trumps has suffered. They did not want to go back to New York City, they left political Washington in a hurry – and the events of January 6, 2021, the storming of the US Capitol, stuck to them like chewing gum. Ivanka Trump’s – immediately deleted – “Patriot” tweet will not be forgotten.

Jared Kushner not at the side of ex-President Trump: is son-in-law withdrawing from politics?

“At the moment he has said goodbye to politics,” the US broadcaster quotes one of its sources. Wife Ivanka Trump has also withdrawn, although she was said to have strong political ambitions. Instead, the Trump daughter appears to be spending quality time with her family on Florida Beaches. And her previously active Instagram channel, on which she showed her political commitment in addition to private insights, is also silent. The last post, on January 20th, the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th US President. Your farewell lines as an advisor to the ex-president. Since then: booming nothing.

“That’s about the strongest 180-degree turns he could ever have made,” said a person who previously worked with Jared Kushner in the White House, according to the report. “This was a man who did everything for President Trump for four years. He lived this job. ”Other sources, on the other hand, say that Donald Trump himself was angry with his son-in-law because of the election defeat. And others state that the relationship between Trump and his son-in-law is good.

There are contradicting voices, but it seems as if the relationship has currently reached the status “complicated”. According to assessment CNNt Kushner follows a familiar pattern: to be there to collect the laurels, but to disappear when it comes to failure. “The drama of politics has worn him down,” said another confidante of the CNN. “Ultimately, Donald Trump wears everyone down.”(aka)

