Icy climate for talks: Chancellor Angela Merkel in August with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. © IMAGO / SNA

Polish President Andrzej Duda sharply attacks former Chancellor Angela Merkel in an interview. Poland also has something to criticize about Germany when it comes to tank ring exchange.

Munich/Warsaw – They’ve shot in: Politicians from the Union of CDU and CSU are constantly attacking the traffic light federal government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP because of the current gas and energy crisis that Germany is heading towards in view of the cold season. For example, Science Minister Markus Blume rumbled on Twitter at the end of July: “It’s amazing that we’re still generating electricity with gas! We have to phase out gas power generation.”

Gas crisis in Germany: CDU and CSU blame traffic light government

What the Munich man did not mention: Between the end of 2005 and December 2021, the CDU and CSU governed Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel as their respective major coalition partners.

Last but not least, his CSU party leader Markus Söder said almost at the same time in an interview with the news magazine mirror: “The federal government is responsible for the guidelines of energy policy, the federal government takes care of the gas supply, and the federal government allows or prohibits nuclear energy.” Therefore: Does the “traffic light” currently have to pay for what the previous government failed to do?

With a view to the Nord Stream pipelines through the Baltic Sea, Polish President Andrzej Duda has now made the most serious allegations against ex-Chancellor Merkel.

“I see myself as the advocate of good German-Polish relations here in the country. But the natural gas projects under the Nord Stream name, that’s my big reproach to Germany. Especially as a friend of Germany. As someone who has been Chancellor (Merkel, D. editor) asked in many conversations, pointed out that these gas pipelines would be harmful for Europe and deadly for us Poles,” Duda said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ:): “That they are the key to Russian dominance in the European market. Many of our neighbors felt the same way.”

An argument I never bought from her.

Gas crisis in Germany: Poland’s President makes serious allegations against Angela Merkel over Nord Stream

In conversations with the Merkel administration, he only ever heard that “Nord Stream is a purely economic project that is difficult to influence. An argument that I her (Merkel, D. editor.) never lost weight,” Duda said FAZ Then, in 2021, President Biden and Merkel came to an agreement that Washington gave up its opposition to Nord Stream 2, and that same evening Merkel called Putin. I was stunned. You had to understand that as an act not just of indifference, but downright as an act hostile to our part of Europe.”

There were also allegations from Warsaw to Berlin with regard to an allegedly planned exchange of tank rings as a reaction to the Ukraine war.

President of Poland: Andrzej Duda. © IMAGO/Beata Zawrzel

“Poland has delivered 260 post-Soviet T-72 tanks to Ukraine. Not from stock, but directly from the troops. Tanks that would have to be replaced with new ones anyway. In any case, we have been planning to purchase new tanks for a long time,” said the Polish President: “We now had to speed things up. There was an urgent need to fill the gaps in the force. So we hoped for any number of German Leopard tanks, not even the newest. Now we have ordered used American Abrams tanks, and Korea made an offer to quickly deliver their K2 tanks. They are lighter than the Leopard but modern.”

War in Ukraine: Poland probably waited in vain for German tanks to exchange rings

Recently, there have been increasing reports that Germany has not supplied its eastern neighbor Poland with more modern tanks as planned, so that the NATO ally Kyiv can provide T-72 tanks with which the Ukrainian soldiers are trained. Among other things, CDU defense politician Roderick Kiesewetter said in an interview with ZDF’s “heute journal-update” that “promises made to Poland, for example, were only hesitantly kept”.

As early as March, Poland announced the delivery of around 400 to 600 T-72 main battle tanks to the Ukraine and asked for “an appropriate replacement from Germany,” explained a Bundeswehr colonel. D. Kiesewetter told ZDF at the end of July: “The answer came last week, and then 20 Leopards were to be delivered for the 260 T-72 battle tanks that had been delivered in the meantime.” Ring exchange and Nord Stream – there is obviously a need for talks between Warsaw and Berlin. (pm)