The six episodes of the controversial Netflix docu-series were just one of the big blows struck by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex against King Charles III and the rest of the family. The real bombshell is in the pipeline with the imminent release of Shoot. The minor, Harry’s official autobiography. In recent days, after an interview granted by Harry to the ITV broadcaster, the first leaks had emerged about the contents of some of those burning pages, but it was only an appetizer. Today, accomplice an error in the publication of the awaited biography on the shelves of Spain, much more has emerged, from Harry’s relationship with drugs to so many anecdotes that the Royal Family wanted to keep hidden.