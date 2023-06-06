Home page World

Prince Harry on his way to court in London. © Jeff Moore/PA Wire/dpa

For the first time in more than 130 years, a royal is answering questions in a cross-examination in court. For Prince Harry, his testimony is a personal matter.

London – The tabloids destroy his relationships, they sow distrust in family and friends, Prince Harry railed. Yes, she even has blood on her hands. In a historical testimony, the son of King Charles III. criticized the British “tabloid press” and accused the reporters of using illegal methods to get hold of intimate stories that they then exaggerated. Even now, the tabloids would still try to tear up his marriage to Duchess Meghan, Harry lamented on Tuesday. Together with other celebrities, the 38-year-old accuses the publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) of having bugged him.

All areas of his life are affected, Harry said under oath in London. The fifth in line to the British throne became the first royal in more than 130 years to face cross-examination. “Incredibly sensitive and private information” has come to light since he was a child, in part because reporters from MGN’s Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and People hacked his voicemail – a popular means of communication in the late 1990s and early 2000s had. For a long time he didn’t know where the information in the reports came from. He had become “paranoid” and suspected friends, Harry emphasized. “Unfortunately, these aren’t friends anymore.”

Love life always in focus

The High Court examined a total of 33 articles from the MGN newspapers. The first is dated September 16, 1996. “Diana so sad on Harry’s big day,” the Mirror captioned a report saying mother Princess Diana spent little time with her son on his twelfth birthday. Again and again in focus: the love life of the prince. In April 2009, “People” reported that Harry had “bombarded” his longtime girlfriend Chelsy Davy with messages to win her back.

For Harry, his testimony and the lawsuits against a total of three publishers of tabloid media – a process is still pending in the other two cases – are part of his declared life goal of reforming the press landscape. He has long accused the tabloid press of being responsible for his mother Diana’s accidental death in 1997.

In the case of civil class action lawsuits, cases involving several celebrities are tried as an example. It should also be clarified how much the management level of the publishing house was involved in illegal practices. MGN rejects the allegations. The process began on May 10 and is expected to be completed by the end of June. A verdict is not expected until later this year. If Harry and the other plaintiffs are right, the court could award them damages.

Soft tones in the neon light

The High Court in London, room number 15: In a midnight blue suit, with light reddish hair, Harry takes the witness stand. In front of him is a screen showing documents, and folders are stacked next to him. In the long room with neon lights on the ceiling, there is only room for about 50 spectators and journalists at the very back. Harry speaks softly, during a pause the audience asks to move the microphone closer, but the sound remains poor. Again and again Harry sips from a glass of water and pours himself more from a carafe.

The 38-year-old answers questions from MGN lawyer Andrew Green in a friendly and polite but brief manner. While the lawyer, praised by a client as a “beast in court”, asks for concrete evidence of illegal information gathering, Harry answers in general terms. A bit nervous at first, he gradually gains confidence. When Green asks him to pull out several bundles of documents, Harry jokes, “They’re making me train.”

The content of the plaintiff is clear. “They were hurtful, mean and cruel,” he says of the reporters and their alleged research methods. In return, Green reproaches him that certain information could already be read in other newspapers before it was published. Harry’s answer: The media, connected in fierce competition, would have tried to continue the story or get even more scandalous details by wiretapping.

“Revenge campaign” against the press?

Just in time for the questioning, the court released Harry’s written testimony. Sky News spoke of “50 pages of anger, resentment and childhood trauma”. Harry leads a vendetta against the press. “But that’s his point of view, it’s not evidence,” commented the British TV broadcaster.

In the document, Harry emphasizes that the press assigns each royal a role. “You start out as a blank canvas as they figure out what kind of person you are and what problems and temptations you may have,” it says. Then the media tried to get you to play the part so they could sell as many newspapers as possible. One is labeled, in his case as a “cheat”, “idiot” or “underage drunkard”.

“You start out as a blank canvas as they discover what kind of person you are and what problems and temptations you may have”: Prince Harry. © Frank Augstein/AP

The British government is also getting its fat off. You are at the “low point”, writes Harry. “Democracy fails when its press fails to scrutinize and hold the government accountable, choosing instead to go to bed with it so that it perpetuates the status quo.” It’s an unprecedented move, for members of the royal family usually do not comment on the government.

External presentation actually also includes not letting processes matter. In 1891, the later King Edward VII was the last royal to stand as a witness in cross-examination, it was about fraud at card games. Harry now clearly shows that he doesn’t care about tradition when it comes to his personal concerns. dpa