Prince Harry, second son of King Charles, has lifted the reserve and confirmed his presence at the solemn coronation of his father and Queen consort Camilla scheduled at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. Buckingham Palace made it known, specifying however that Harry’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also invited, however, will not be there.

According to the official version released by the palace, Meghan will remain in the USA – where the Sussexes have lived since 2020 after the traumatic tear from the British royal family – to look after the princes Archie, who turns 3 on May 6, and Lilibet Diana, who it does not yet have 2. «Buckingham Palace – reads a brief note released by the court – is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation rite on May 6 in Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The recognition of the titles of prince and princess to the children of Harry and Meghan, respectively sixth and seventh in the current line of succession to the throne, was acquired by right by the two little ones after the death on 8 September 2022 of Queen Elizabeth II, their great-grandmother, and the accession to the throne of Charles, their grandfather: having henceforth become the sons of one of the sons of a reigning sovereign. However, it is the first time that it has been put in black and white in a public communication from the building.